Vernon Kay and Tess Daly's relationship: How long have they been married and do they have children?

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay have been together since 2001. Picture: Instagram

When did Vernon Kay and Tess Daly get married and how many children do they have? Here's what we know...

Vernon Kay has joined the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! line up, which means he’ll be living in an abandoned Welsh castle for the next few weeks.

But as the presenter gets acquainted with his celebrity campmates, what do we know about his life in the outside world with wife Tess and their kids?

When did Vernon Kay and Tess Daly meet?

Vernon Kay met Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly when he was a presenter on T4 back in 2001.

Tess has previously said she and Vernon shared an instant connection with another.

Tess and Vernon started dating back in 2001. Picture: PA Images

She told Digital Spy in 2013: "It was all quite immediate, really, Because we instantly had such a blast together.

"I couldn't imagine having more fun with anyone else. It was pretty explosive, I tell you."

How long have Vernon Kay and Tess Daly been married?

Vernon and Tess tied the knot in 2003, a couple of years after they first started dating.

They married at St Mary’s Church in Horwich, Vernon’s hometown, before hosting their reception at nearby Rivington Hall Barn.

Celebrity guests included Big Brother winner Brian Dowling and T4 presenter June Sarpong.

In 2010, Vernon's marriage hit the headlines after a series of claims were made about him texting model, Rhian Sugden.

Their spokesperson stated that there was never a physical relationship between the two, with Vernon releasing a statement apologising at the time.

Vernon has recently said his relationship with Tess has grown stronger over lockdown.

Speaking to The Mirror, he said: “When you’re in lockdown and you’re spending 24/7 with each other it really gives you the chance to really kind of re-connect and get to know each other better, not better, but you really get under the skin of your relationships with your kids and your missus.”

Do Vernon Kay and Tess Daly have children?

The couples share two daughters, Phoebe and Amber, together.

Tess was pregnant with Phoebe in the first series of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 and five years later, they welcomed their second daughter Amber.

Talking of being pregnant while on TV, she told You Magazine in 2018: "My eldest daughter turns 14 this year too.

"I was pregnant with her on the first series and now she is this beautiful young lady who I have to lift my arm over because she's grown so tall."