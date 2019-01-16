Victoria Beckham reveals she uses her own BLOOD for £1,200 anti-aging cream

Victoria Beckham revealed the secret to her glowing skin. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Westoby

The 42-year-old fashion mogul uses an expensive face cream which is made up from her own cells and blood.

Victoria Beckham has revealed the secret to her glowing skin is a super expensive moisturiser made from her own BLOOD.

The former Spice Girl and fashion mogul took to Instagram stories to reveal the secret ingredient of her new face mask.

She uploaded a picture of products from facial guru Dr Barbara Sturm who is known for her celebrity 'vampire facials'.

Victoria Beckham often shares her skin care secrets on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

She revealed that Dr Sturm took her "blood and created healing factors made by my own cells" to make the bespoke face mask.

She claims that this bizarre formula is "highly anti inflammatory and regenerative".

If you fancy getting your own vampire style face cream then best start saving as VB's concoction set her back a cool £1,200.

VB's new face product includes her cells and blood. Picture: Instagram

It wasn't only Victoria who got involved with Dr Sturms interesting skin care products as the mum of three shared pics of daughter Harper, 7, getting a baby facial.

Alongside the snap of her daughter she said: "We MUST use CLEAN products on our children!"

Last year Victoria revealed that she spends nearly £650 on her daily skincare essentials and once splurged over £350 on make up in one go.