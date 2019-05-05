Victoria Beckham ‘bans’ family from Spice Girls tour

The fashion mogul “doesn’t want her name, or her family’s, attached in any way, shape or form"

Victoria Beckham has reportedly banned her family from going to Spice Girls concerts, according to a pop insider.

Despite once insisting she’d “always be a Spice Girl”, it seems the fashion designer has had a change of heart by allegedly snubbing the reunion tour following an invite from Geri Horner.

A source told The Sun: “Geri reached out to Victoria, and invited her parents and the kids to a gig at her own expense.

“But Victoria doesn’t want them attending or being pictured at the event, and the narrative being that she snubbed the girls.

“She just wants a clean break from it all, and doesn’t want her name, or her family’s, attached in any way, shape or form.”

Previous reports claim mum-of-four VB said she “couldn’t wait” to take children Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14, and Harper, seven, to see the girls in action.

But the latest comments hint that although she’s still fond of Baby, Ginger, Scary and Sporty, Posh wants to cut all ties with her former career.

The source added: “Victoria loves the girls individually, but has moved on with her life.

"The plan now is to get her a work project abroad so she won’t even be in the country when the tour is on.”

The rumours come just weeks after Mel B's shock admission that she slept with Geri during the early days of the band's career.

The married 46-year-old denied the claims, explaining she felt “hurt” by Mel's revelation on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories, but Emma Bunton has since insisted the girls are back on track as they prepare for their upcoming shows.

Reassuring fans things are “all good” in the group and confirming the tour is still on, Baby Spice said: “Of course it's happening, we are starting rehearsals on Monday!

“It's all fine. We have all chatted about it. Listen, we had fun back in the day. I didn't know anything else but you know, we are all good.”

She also told Lorraine: “There's always a hoo-ha! We're in the studio and we're laughing, we love the drama. We're having a ball. We sit there having our lunch and reading it."

The Spice Girls’ much-anticipated tour kicks off on May 24, 2019, in Dublin, and will run for 13 dates.