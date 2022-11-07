Victoria Beckham sings Spice Girls as she reunites with former bandmates

7 November 2022, 11:41 | Updated: 7 November 2022, 11:44

Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Despite confirming she won't get back together with The Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham danced with her former bandmates over the weekend.

The Spice Girls fans try to stay calm, but Victoria Beckham reunited with Emma Bunton, Mel C and Geri Horner for a sing along this weekend.

Victoria was among the guests at Geri’s belated 50th birthday bash over the weekend, after she pushed back the date due to the passing of the Queen.

And she couldn’t help bringing Posh Spice out of retirement for one night only to perform with her friends.

Captured in a video by Rylan Clark, the 48-year-old was seen dancing to the classic Say You’ll Be There with the rest of the group.

The Spice Girls reunite at Geri Horner's 50th birthday
The Spice Girls reunite at Geri Horner's 50th birthday. Picture: Instagram

Unfortunately, Mel B couldn’t make it to the party, but the rest of the girls all let their hair down at Geri's Oxfordshire home.

Another clip from the star-studded night showed Victoria and Emma sharing a sweet moment during the speeches where they hugged at the table.

Rylan, 33, went on to share a photo of the girls, joking that he ‘looked like a competition winner’ while posing at the front.

Mum-of-four Victoria also posted some photos from the night's festivities, including a sweet shot of herself, Mel C and Emma posing together.

"Love you @EmmaLeeBunton and @MelanieCMusic," she captioned the post.

This comes after Victoria declined to take part in the Spice Girls’ 2019 stadium tour, with Geri, Mel B, Emma and Melanie C travelling around the country as a four-piece instead.

It’s been rumoured that the star could get back together with the band for one last performance if they could perform at Glastonbury.

But this was put to bed when Victoria opened up about the possibilities of a reunion in a recent interview.

She insisted: “I had so much fun being in the Spice Girls, but you know, I think with everything else that I’ve got going on, with my fashion and my beauty line, four children… I just couldn’t commit to that.”

Meanwhile, Mel C recently told us that she’d love to get back on stage with her best friends.

“We’re like 'we want to do more’ and we celebrate 25 years of Spice World this year which is really exciting,” she said.

“We’re just trying to get everything in place, get the timing right and the rooting right and get ourselves back on that stage because 2019 was incredible and we have to do it again.”

