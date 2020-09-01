Vogue Williams refuses to watch Made In Chelsea ‘to save her from divorcing’ Spencer Matthews

Vogue Williams won't watch Spencer Matthews on MIC. Picture: Instagram/E4/Heart

Spencer Matthews has admitted his time on Made In Chelsea was a 'tragedy' in his new podcast with Vogue Williams.

Heart's Vogue Williams has admitted she'll never watch Made in Chelsea because she’s scared she’ll end up hating husband Spencer Matthews.

Spencer made a name for himself back in 2011 for being the E4 reality shows resident Lothario and ended up getting into a lot of trouble with his past girlfriends.

Luckily, he’s turned his life around and is now a loving husband and father of two after meeting Vogue on The Jump back in 2017.

Spencer Matthews is now married to Heart's Vogue Williams. Picture: Instagram

But touching on Spencer’s past on their new podcast, Spencer and Vogue, Vogue, 34, revealed she didn’t want to see what her other half got up to on MIC.

“I haven’t watched it,” she said, explaining: “My little brother has started watching it from series one now.

“I was tempted but I didn’t want to have to get a divorce and hate Spencer so I decided it was best for our family.”

After telling her husband she’s “recognised for being an a****le,” Spencer replied: “We can all agree that times change and people grow up.

“I also see MIC as a bit of a tragedy if I’m honest, but my role in that show was nothing short of perfect.”

Spencer, 32, was one of the original cast members of Made in Chelsea, but he left in 2015 and is now the founder and CEO of the Clean Liquor Company which .

Meanwhile, Vogue, 34, and Spencer recently welcomed daughter Gigi into the world.

Taking to Instagram back in July, Vogue wrote: "Last night we became a family of four. Our beautiful daughter arrived safely and happily into the world 💕".

The couple are already parents to Theodore, who was born in September 2018.

The 'Spencer & Vogue' podcast is out every Tuesday.

