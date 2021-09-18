How to watch Tom Fletcher's wedding speech

Tom Fletcher sung his wedding speech to Giovanna. Picture: YouTube

What was Tom Fletcher's wedding speech and how can I watch it?

Tom Fletcher is one of the brave celebs hoping to impress the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 judges this year.

But cast your minds back to 2012, and the McFly star set the bar very high for grooms everywhere when he performed an adorable wedding speech for his wife Giovanna.

If you're yet to watch it, it might be worth grabbing some tissues, because things are about to get very emotional.

What is Tom Fletcher’s wedding speech?

Tom previously shared his wedding speech on YouTube, along with the caption: “Here's my speech from our wedding 12-5-12.

“It's possibly the most nervous I've ever been in my life (about the speech, not the wedding!).”

The video starts with Tom standing at the top table, explaining that he hates public speaking, so had been working on a song to sing on his big day instead.

"Giovanna can tell you that the only nerves and anxiety I've had about this wedding has been about giving this speech," he said.

"I absolutely hate public speaking. Me and public speaking we just do not get along at all. Mainly because I don't have any idea about how to write a good speech...

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher now have three children together. Picture: Instagram

“But I do know how to write a song. So I hope this isn't cheating myself out of it too much."

Using some of McFly’s biggest hits, Tom then thanks his special wedding guests by changing the lyrics to the songs.

If that wasn’t emotional enough, he also uses a slideshow to share the lyrics and old photos of his family and friends.

The most emotional moment of the clip comes when he dedicates the track ‘It’s All About You’ to his new wife.

A choir from Sylvia Young Theatre School - which is where the couple first met - then appears and there’s not a dry eye in the room.

And even eight years later, fans still absolutely love Tom’s wedding speech, with one writing: “I've watched this when it was uploaded back in 2013 and it's 2019 and I am still here.”

Another wrote: “Literally makes me cry happy tears because now they've got three beautiful boys and it just puts me in my feels.”

While a third added: “Gi you lucky lady! I am sobbing and laughing at the same time!”

Since getting married, Giovanna and Tom are now parents to three children, Buzz, seven, Buddy, five, and three-year-old Max.