Inside Wayne Lineker's family life with his three sons and model daughter

Celebs Go Dating star Wayne Lineker lives a seriously glamorous life in Ibiza - and frequently shares photos of his house, kids and grandkids.

Wayne Lineker is one of the famous faces appearing on Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion, and has already caught the eye of a couple of prospective daters.

Read more: Who is Wayne Lineker, what's his net worth, and how many kids does he have?

The entrepreneur, 58, who is the younger brother of footballer Gary Lineker, 60, is known for owning a number of well-known clubs and bars across Europe - notably Ibiza's famous O Beach Ibiza.

As well as his business ventures, Wayne is a family man, and has four children and two grandchildren.

Here's your need-to-know on his family life.

Who are Wayne Lineker's children?

Wayne is dad to three sons Duane, Sean, and Freddie, and a daughter called Tia.

Wayne frequently posts pictures with his kids on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Duane, 35, has followed in his father's footsteps when it comes to work, and runs O Beach Ibiza with his partner Megan. He started out his career running another of Wayne's venues, the Linekers Bar chain.

Sean also helps his brother and dad out at the Ibiza hotspot.

Wayne's daughter Tia, 22, boasts almost 500,000 Instagram followers, and models for brands including PrettyLittleThing.

Wayne frequently posts about his kids on Instagram, recently sharing a snap of Tia captioned: "My daughter is amazing and I feel so proud that it’s me she calls dad 🧡."

He also recently posted a photo of him posing with his son Freddie at O Beach Ibiza, writing: "@freddie_lineker you will be smiling when I die and this is all yours 😂🤪".

Read more: Where was Celebs Go Dating filmed? Mansion location revealed

Speaking about his decision to go on Celebs Go Dating earlier this month, Wayne said: "I have four children, three different mothers.

"Been married twice, divorced twice. Been engaged twice and broke up twice.

"Well my family decided for my own sanity and health that I need a girlfriend. By that they meant, 'Dad you've got to stop partying that hard.'"

Who are Wayne Lineker's grandchildren?

Wayne is also a grandparent to two - Myla and Aria, who Duane shares with his partner Megan.

Does Wayne Lineker have a girlfriend?

Wayne previously dated Britain's Next Top Model star Danielle Sandhu, 26, who is 31 years his junior. They were together for for four years.

Speaking to The Sun about their relationship, Wayne previously said: "I don’t care what people think. I don’t think we look odd together. We are very suited to each other.

"She is an older 25 and I’m a younger 55."

Danielle announced the split on her Instagram, saying: "There's no easy way to say this but unfortunately me and Wayne have decided to end our relationship and wanted it to come from us first.

"We have had the most amazing, loving and meaningful relationship and has been the best 4 years, but It has come to a point in both of lives where this is the best option for us and have come to this mutual decision due to circumstances out of our control."

NOW READ:

Shaun Wallace stuns in tight swimwear as The Chasers go swimming in new spin-off show