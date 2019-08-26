Wayne Rooney spotted in hotel lift with mystery brunette as Coleen DITCHES wedding ring

Footballer Wayne Rooney was pictured chatting to a mystery brunette at the end of an alcohol-fuelled night out. Picture: Getty

The married former England footballer was pictured with an unknown woman at 5:30am after seven-hour drinking session with his teammates.

Wayne Rooney was spotted getting into a hotel lift with a mystery brunette over the weekend following an alcohol-fuelled bender that reportedly caused wife Coleen to ditch her wedding ring.

The married former England star, 33, was pictured with the unknown woman at 5:30am on Saturday morning after a seven-hour booze-up with his team mates in in the Canadian city of Vancouver.

According to The Sun, the wild night out included a visit to two nightclubs, a jacuzzi session at a friend's apartment and a steady stream of rum and cokes.

The footballer, 33, who now plays for DC United, was pictured getting close to a mystery woman. Picture: Getty

The suggestive snaps came after the group of footballers allegedly kicked off their party with dinner, followed by a trip to the Granville district where they enjoyed the Twelve West nightclub's VIP section before heading back to the Hyatt Regency hotel.

A source at the club told the publication: “They all started queuing and then the players got put into a VIP line.

“You could see the management were looking after them and they got in quite quickly.

“Inside, they were put in a VIP area, where they do bottle service and close to where there are a couple of girls dancing on raised podiums. It looked like a boys’ night out and the guys were having a few drinks and fist-bumping each other.

“Wayne spent a bit of time with his hoodie up and looking at his phone as he sat on the back of a sofa with his feet on the seat.

“It looked like he was trying to be inconspicuous but some people recognised him, although not that many. He was drinking what looked like rum and cokes but did not seem drunk at any point.”

Coleen Rooney has since been pictured without her wedding ring. Picture: Getty

But as the evening continued Wayne was allegedly spotted getting close to a "glamorous" brunette.

The source added: “After a while he seemed to stop chatting with the lads so much and was spending time with this girl, who was glamorous and in her 20s.

"It looked as if she knew who he was. They were talking quite closely and, for long periods, he wasn’t really speaking to anyone else. This was around 2 or 3am. They were putting their hands round each other a bit.

“It certainly seemed more than a bit of interaction with a fan who had come up to him.

“She was leaning into him and whispering stuff in his ear and he had his arms around her waist from behind at one point.

“They were together for more than an hour and danced a little bit although they didn’t go on to the dance floor.”

The father-of-four was later seen with a male friend and the brunette before his pal left, leaving the duo heading towards the lift alone.

An onlooker said: “Wayne was laughing and joking with this girl, who was attractive and had tattoos on her arm. They waited a while and got into a lift together.

“The pair still looked quite fresh and lively despite the time.”

Wayne's wife of 11 years Coleen has since been pictured without her wedding ring on, causing speculation the controversial paparazzi photos didn't go down well with the mother-of-four.

The 33-year-old, who wed the England ace in a romantic Italian ceremony in 2008, has been back in Britain caring for the couple's sons, Kai, 9, Klay, 6, Kit, 3 and Cass, 18 months, ahead of her husband's plans to leave America for good.

The DC United player is expected to join Derby County in 2020 as a player-coach.