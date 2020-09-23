What happened with Celebrity Karaoke Club star Tallia Storm and Brooklyn Beckham?

Tallia Storm and Brooklyn Beckham are said to have dated. Picture: Instagram

Did Brooklyn Beckham date Tallia Storm and why did they split? Here's what we know...

Tallia Storm is appearing on new series Celebrity Karaoke Club alongside the likes of Scarlett Moffatt and Joel Dommett.

But reality TV fans will also recognise the singer for starring in Celebs Go Dating all the way back in 2018.

During the fourth series of the E4 show, 21-year-old Tallia opened up about her former relationship with eldest Beckham son Brooklyn, 21.

So what actually happened with Tallia Storm and Brooklyn Beckham, and why did they split? Here’s what we know…

Tallia Storm has previously opened up about her relationship with Brooklyn Beckham. Picture: Instagram

What happened with Tallia Storm and Brooklyn Beckham?

Scottish singer Tallia was in a relationship with Brooklyn Beckham back in 2014.

The pair stayed together for around 18 months, but Tallia was left 'heartbroken' by David and Victoria Beckham's son when he reportedly moved on with another girl.

She has previously opened up about their romance, claiming he ‘messed her around’.

"He was my first love and we were really serious," she told the Daily Mail.

"Victoria was so good to me and introduced me to Eva Longoria. But Brooklyn messed me about and then cut me off. He’s an airhead."

She also opened up about Brooklyn during her time on Celebs Go Dating, telling former star of the show Nadia Essex: “I’ve only had one ex, which did not end well, let’s just put it that way….

“I knew this was gonna come about I don’t want to talk about him”.

She continued: “I would say it was the biggest crush of my life, I used to get butterflies, and ‘it’s the one’. I was so young.”

Brooklyn later addressed the rumours himself, and actually went on to deny they were ever an item.

Shortly after the episode aired, he took part in an Instagram Live where he was questioned about his relationship with Tallia.

Brooklyn then explained he wasn't a ‘liar’ and insisted he had never dated Tallia.

David and Victoria's son is now happily engaged to Nicola Peltz after a year of dating.

