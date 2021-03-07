Meghan Markle pregnancy: When is her due date, is it a boy or girl and what are favourite baby names?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently announced that they are expecting their second baby, and many people have been theorising about the tot's potential name.

A spokesperson for the couple announced that they are expecting in a statement last month, saying: "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child."

Meghan and Harry are expecting their second baby. Picture: PA

Harry and Meghan also shared a gorgeous black and white photo of themselves sat under a tree, where Harry is seen resting his hand on his wife's head as she cradles her baby bump.

Photographer Misan Harriman, a lifelong friend of the couple who took the picture, wrote on Twitter: "Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!"

Meg, I was there at your wedding to witness this love story begin, and my friend, I am honoured to capture it grow. Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on this joyous news!

What will the baby name be?

We don't yet know what the couple will call their baby, but Betfair recently unveiled a list of favourite names.

Arthur and Diana are 10/1 joined favourites, with Thomas and Isabella second favourites at 12/1.

Doria, after Meghan's mother, is 25/1.

Are they having a boy or girl?

It is not yet known whether they are having a boy or girl, and we will likely find out after the baby's birth.

When is Meghan Markle's due date?

Meghan's due date hasn't officially been confirmed, but reports have suggested that the baby is due in the Spring.

A source told US Weekly: "Harry and Meghan have always wanted a couple of kids — a little brother or sister for Archie, and they’re excitedly planning for the arrival of their bundle of joy. It’s a dream come true.

"Meghan fell pregnant again toward the end of last year. The baby is due at the end of spring."

Harry and Meghan are already parents to a son, Archie, who was born in May 2019.

Meghan and Harry are already parents to Archie. Picture: PA

In November of last year, Meghan announced that she had tragically suffered a miscarriage in the summer of 2020.

Writing in the New York Times, she said: "After changing his [Archie's] diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right.

"I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand."

