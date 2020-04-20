Who is John Fashanu, how old is he, and how many children does he have?

John Fashanu is one of the contestants on SAS: Who Dares Wine. Picture: PA/Channel 4

John Fashanu is one of the celebrity contestants on SAS: Who Dares Wins - here's your need-to-know on him.

The new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins starts on Channel 4 on Monday 20 April, with a fresh batch of celebs being put through their paces by Ant Middleton.

One of the famous faces taking part is ex-footballer John Fashanu. Here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is John Fashanu? What's his age job?

John, 57, is a former footballer and TV presenter from London. He is perhaps known for his eight years playing for Wimbledon FC.

After his football career, he moved on to presenting, hosting TV programme Gladiators in the 1990s.

John Fashanu with his daughter Amal. Picture: PA

Does John Fashanu have children?

John is father to two daughters, Alana and Amal, and two sons, Amir and Akio. He has reportedly been married three times.

What has John Fashanu said about SAS: Who Dares Wins?

John Fashanu is a contestant on SAS: Who Dares Wins. Picture: Channel 4

Speaking about his experience on the show, he said, according to the Daily Star: "Celebrity SAS was a seriously tough experience. Mentally and physically.

"In fact, I’d go as far as to say it’s the toughest thing I’ve ever done in my life - way harder than being kicked black and blue in the Premier League every weekend.

"If I’d had my old Crazy Gang pal, Vinnie Jones, to help out, it might have been a little easier - but even Vinnie would have struggled with some of the tasks we were set."

When is SAS: Who Dares Wins Celebrity on Channel 4?

The new series starts on Monday April 20 at 9PM on Channel 4.