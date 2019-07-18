Who is Liz Hurley's son Damian and who's the Gucci model's dad?

18 July 2019, 16:29

The youngster looks just like his model mum
The youngster looks just like his model mum. Picture: Instagram

The 17-year-old is a successful model and looks just like his mum.

Damian Hurley is following in his model mum, Liz's footsteps and has recently been unveiled as one of the faces for Pat McGrath's skincare line.

Donning huge voluminous hair and a glowing complexion, the teen posed in a white vest and leather jacket for the new video. But what do we know about Damian, and who is his father? We reveal all...

Who is Damian Hurley?

Damian is the son of British model and actress Elizabeth 'Liz' Hurley and is 17-years-old.

He was born in April 2000 and is also a model, having worked on some huge campaigns, and sports gorgeous long brunette hair just like his mother.

Damian and his mum are very close
Damian and his mum are very close. Picture: Getty

On his 17th birthday, a huge wave of A-Listers came together to wish the teen a Happy Birthday, including Elton John and Joan Collins.

Elton John and husband David Furnish are godfathers to Damian, as well as Hugh Grant.

53-year-old Liz has previously mentioned that Damian was behind many of her racy Insta snaps, claiming that he also studies photography.

Who is his father?

Damian's biological father is American businessman and film producer Steve Bing who is heavily involved in US politics and has contributed hundreds of millions to the Democratic Party.

Steve Bing
Steve Bing. Picture: Getty

Steve and Damian have no relationship, and Bing initially denied he was his father until Liz demanded a paternity test.

The 17-year-old has referred to Liz's ex-husband, Arun Nayler as 'dad' in the past.

What's his career history?

As well as modelling for brands like Pat McGrath and Gucci, Damian has already acted a bit, just like his mum.

He portrayed Prince Hansel von Lichtenstein in The Royals, which was a series on E! where Liz starred as the Queen of England.

He is signed by Tess Management.

