Who is Mel C's brother Paul O'Neill and what does he do for a living?

Paul O'Neill is Melanie C's half brother. Picture: Twitter/Instagram

Who is Mel C’s brother Paul and what does he do for a living? Here’s what we know about the Celebrity Gogglebox star…

Melanie C has joined the Celebrity Gogglebox line up along with her brother Paul.

But what do we know about Mel C and her family?

How old is Paul O’Neill?

Paul was born on 31 December 1979, making him 41-years-old.

Mel C’s mum Joan O'Neill separated from the popstar’s dad Alan Chisholm in 1978.

After remarrying, Joan gave birth to Paul O'Neill, making him the half brother of Melanie.

Paul O'Neill is a race car driver. Picture: Twitter

What does Paul O’Neill do for a living?

Paul went to Jim Russell racing school and he began racing in the MGF cup in 1999 and 2000.

He then entered the production class of the British Touring Car Championship in 2001 before going on to have a 15-year career spanning the MGF Cup, BTCC and British GTs.

He famously won the BTCC at his home circuit of Oulton Park, in 2002.

After being diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes, Paul was forced to rebuild his career, before turning his hand to commentating instead.

The racing star also works alongside Steve Rider and Tim Harvey on ITV and has appeared on Top Gear, ITV’s GT Academy and Channel 5’s Classic Car Rescue.

Opening up about how he got into racing, Paul previously admitted he once stole Mel’s car.

"I was 17-years-old, working in a factory in Warrington and I borrowed my sister's car," he said.

"I'd only been driving a few weeks and I had a monumental accident, coming off a wet roundabout in a Mercedes SLK, and I took a lamp-post down.

"It made the front page of the tabloids. I was inexperienced - I didn't know anything about driving."

Is Paul O’Neill married?

It is unknown whether Paul is married or single as he likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight.