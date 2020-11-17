Who plays Robert in Industry? Harry Lawtey's Instagram and TV work revealed

Harry plays Banker Robert in the BBC Two drama - here's his age, background, and where you may have seen him before...

Industry returns for its second episode tonight (Tuesday 17 November), and we're already hooked on the BBC Two drama.

The show focuses on a group of graduate bankers competing to be hired full-time on the trading floor at fictional London investment bank Pierpoint.

There are a number of familiar face in the cast, including actors from Skins, Poldark, and other popular British shows.

One of the cast is Harry Lawtey, who plays Robert.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Who is Harry Lawtey and what else has he been in?

Harry plays party boy Robert in Industry, which is his first major television role.

The actor studied at Sylvia Young Theatre School and Drama Centre London, and has also appeared in ITV’s Marcella, Netflix’s The Letter for the King, and film City of Tiny Lights.

Harry has also appeared in a Sam Smith music video and Burberry campaign.

He also plays guitar and sings - and when asked by NME whether he'd be interested in using his singing abilities to star in a musical, he said: "I’d certainly be interested in it. And probably quite frightened too, but I’d definitely give it a go. I’m a huge Beatles fan and I would love to play [their manager] Brian Epstein. He’s not necessarily a musician, but he’s got such an interesting life story. There are so many people associated around The Beatles’ history that have interesting lives. I’d love to do that."

Harry plays Robert in Industry. Picture: HBO/BBC

What has Harry Lawtey said about Industry?

He told The Rakish Gent that his character is 'very charismatic and quite charming,' adding: "He has a lot of bravado and probably thinks that those qualities are really well suited to a life in banking."

Speaking about learning about the banking world during filming, he told NME: "We were lucky that our two creators, Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, are former bankers themselves who went into screenwriting, which isn’t a very well-trodden path. They were a great resource for us because they know the world of the show intimately.

"A lot of [Industry] is based on their own experiences, so we could always ask them questions. There were a few moments during filming when I did lean over to them and ask, ‘This didn’t happen, did it?’ And they were like, ‘Um, yeah, this one year…’ There are lots of hidden gems in there which are true to life."

Is Harry Lawtey on Instagram?

He is! You can follow him @harry_lawtey.

Is there a trailer for Industry?

You can watch the official trailer below:

When is Industry on BBC Two?

Industry is on every Tuesday at 9:15pm - you can catch up now on BBC iPlayer.

