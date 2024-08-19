Why did Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig from Gogglebox split-up?

19 August 2024, 20:30

Stephen Webb is now looking for love on Celebs Go Dating following his split from Gogglebox co-star and husband Daniel
Stephen Webb is now looking for love on Celebs Go Dating following his split from Gogglebox co-star and husband Daniel. Picture: Channel 4
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What happened between Googlebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig, why did they split up and what have they both said about their divorce?

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Stephen Webb, 53, is re-entering the dating world for the first time in 12 years in the new series of Celebs Go Dating after splitting from his husband, business partner and Gogglebox co-star Daniel Lustig.

After quitting Gogglebox alongside his husband Daniel in 2023 after a 10-year run on the hit reality show, the Brighton-based hairdresser is now appearing on another reality show, this time in a bid to find love again.

Stephen and Daniel shocked fans earlier this year when they revealed they would be divorcing and, with the pair confirming they remained good friends, it left people asking what went wrong between the beloved TV stars.

Both Daniel and Stephen have spoken about their reasons for calling time on their marriage - so, what is the real reason they split and what is Stephen looking for on Celebs Go Dating?

Stephen and his husband Daniel were fan favourites on Gogglebox, however, decided to leave the show last year
Stephen and his husband Daniel were fan favourites on Gogglebox, however, decided to leave the show last year. Picture: Stephen Webb / Instagram

Why did Stephen and Daniel from Gogglebox split-up?

Appearing in his debut video for Celebs Go Dating, Stephen admitted that the marriage ended because both him and husband Daniel "switched off".

Talking about his past relationship in a preview clip from the show, Stephen says: "I've joined the agency because I am recently divorced, well, it hasn't actually gone through yet, and I just feel like I want to get back out there on the dating scene. I've not dated for over 12 years, and I need some skills."

He went on: "Where did the marriage go wrong? Oh, that's the millionaire-dollar question, isn't it? I don't know, we both just switched off."

Gogglebox's Daniel and Stephen are in the process of divorcing, but remain good friends and colleagues
Gogglebox's Daniel and Stephen are in the process of divorcing, but remain good friends and colleagues. Picture: Stephen Webb / Instagram

Meanwhile, Daniel has gone into a little more detail about the demise of their marriage, putting the decision to divorce down to their different personalities.

Speaking on podcast My Dirty Laundry, Daniel reflected: "It was really good for a really long time and then it kind of petered off, and then we kind of decided the best thing was to end as friends.”

He continued: “We're work colleagues, and partners at work as well, and our basis of our relationship has always been friendship as well. We get on better now than we did when we were together, so it's fine."Daniel added that he is aware that "a lot of people can't understand it" but that "it has worked out for us".

He concluded: “People always said we were polar opposites. We were like chalk and cheese."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Chris Taylor is taking on his next TV challenge on Celebs Go Dating

Celebs Go Dating Chris Taylor's age, ex-girlfriends, TV career and net worth revealed

Jamelia has signed up to Celebs Go Dating to find herself the perfect partner

Celebs Go Dating Jamelia's age, children, ex-husband and career revealed

Everything you need to know about Celebs Go Dating star Tristan Phipps

Celebs Go Dating Tristan Phipps: Made In Chelsea star's age, height, net worth, job and ex-girlfriends

Stephen Webb is taking part in Celebs Go Dating 2024

Stephen Webb fact file: Age, net worth, ex-husband, Instagram and Dancing on Ice exit revealed

Here's everything you need to know about Helen Flanagan's life

Helen Flanagan's life explained: Career, net worth, split from ex-fiancé and children

Ella Morgan is taking part in Celebs Go Dating

Celeb's Go Dating Ella Morgan's age, Instagram, ex-boyfriends and Married At First Sight UK history revealed

Stephen Webb quit Gogglebox in 2023

Why did Stephen Webb leave Gogglebox? The real reason for his exit revealed

The Love Is Blind UK reunion date and time has been confirmed

When is the Love Is Blind UK reunion? Release date and time revealed

Love Is Blind

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Turn Up The Summer

Queens of Pop

Heart Dance Ibiza Summer Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The first look for My Mum Your Dad season two has been released

My Mum Your Dad season two first look revealed as start date announced

TV & Movies

Richard Hammond and his Grand Tour co-stars

Richard Hammond "misses" his Grand Tour mates after filming final ever episode

TV & Movies

When is the next Super Blue Moon and when was the last one?

Super Blue Moon August 2024: Date, time, how to see and meaning explained

News

Tommy Fury has hit back at cheating claims

Tommy Fury left 'horrified' by cheating rumours after his shock split from Molly-Mae Hague

Molly-Mae Hague has become a successful influencer after appearing on Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague facts: Age, net worth, children, Instagram and relationship with Tommy Fury explained
Tommy Fury is a media and sports star

Tommy Fury age, net worth, children, ethnicity, Instagram and boxing career revealed

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury dated for five years

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury relationship timeline: Love Island, engagement, baby and shock split
What really happened between Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury?

Real reason behind Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury's split 'to be revealed in a matter of hours'

Fans have spotted a clue Molly-Mae and Tommy's relationship was over before announcement

Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury split: Fans spot 'missed clue' relationship was over before announcement
The Love Is Blind UK couples have been selected

Love Is Blind UK couples still together: The latest relationship updates

Love Is Blind

Why have Molly Mae and Tommy Fury split up?

What happened with Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury? Their split explained

Tommy Fury has released his own statement regarding his split from Molly-Mae

Tommy Fury breaks silence after Molly-Mae Hague announces split

Molly-Mae Hague has announced her split from Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae Hague announces split from Tommy Fury in heartbreaking statement

Nicole and Benaiah have reunited on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK fans delighted as Nicole and Benaiah get engaged and re-join the experiment

Love Is Blind

An August 'heat surge' may be on its way soon

Exact date 'second August heatwave' will hit the UK as temperatures set to soar

Weather

Demi and Ollie are fan favourites on Love Is Blind UK

Love Is Blind UK: Are Demi and Ollie still together?

Love Is Blind