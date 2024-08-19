Why did Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig from Gogglebox split-up?

Stephen Webb is now looking for love on Celebs Go Dating following his split from Gogglebox co-star and husband Daniel. Picture: Channel 4

By Alice Dear

What happened between Googlebox's Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig, why did they split up and what have they both said about their divorce?

Stephen Webb, 53, is re-entering the dating world for the first time in 12 years in the new series of Celebs Go Dating after splitting from his husband, business partner and Gogglebox co-star Daniel Lustig.

After quitting Gogglebox alongside his husband Daniel in 2023 after a 10-year run on the hit reality show, the Brighton-based hairdresser is now appearing on another reality show, this time in a bid to find love again.

Stephen and Daniel shocked fans earlier this year when they revealed they would be divorcing and, with the pair confirming they remained good friends, it left people asking what went wrong between the beloved TV stars.

Both Daniel and Stephen have spoken about their reasons for calling time on their marriage - so, what is the real reason they split and what is Stephen looking for on Celebs Go Dating?

Stephen and his husband Daniel were fan favourites on Gogglebox, however, decided to leave the show last year. Picture: Stephen Webb / Instagram

Why did Stephen and Daniel from Gogglebox split-up?

Appearing in his debut video for Celebs Go Dating, Stephen admitted that the marriage ended because both him and husband Daniel "switched off".

Talking about his past relationship in a preview clip from the show, Stephen says: "I've joined the agency because I am recently divorced, well, it hasn't actually gone through yet, and I just feel like I want to get back out there on the dating scene. I've not dated for over 12 years, and I need some skills."

He went on: "Where did the marriage go wrong? Oh, that's the millionaire-dollar question, isn't it? I don't know, we both just switched off."

Gogglebox's Daniel and Stephen are in the process of divorcing, but remain good friends and colleagues. Picture: Stephen Webb / Instagram

Meanwhile, Daniel has gone into a little more detail about the demise of their marriage, putting the decision to divorce down to their different personalities.

Speaking on podcast My Dirty Laundry, Daniel reflected: "It was really good for a really long time and then it kind of petered off, and then we kind of decided the best thing was to end as friends.”

He continued: “We're work colleagues, and partners at work as well, and our basis of our relationship has always been friendship as well. We get on better now than we did when we were together, so it's fine."Daniel added that he is aware that "a lot of people can't understand it" but that "it has worked out for us".

He concluded: “People always said we were polar opposites. We were like chalk and cheese."