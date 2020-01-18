Horror as Wiggles star Greg Pace suffers heart attack during Australia bushfires fundraiser gig

The Wiggles star Greg Page collapsed on stage at a bushfire relief show. Picture: Getty

The original Yellow Wiggle collapsed on stage in Sydney in front of horrified fans and was rushed to hospital.

Wiggles member Greg Page suffered a heart attack on Friday night during a charity fundraising gig for the Australian bushfires.

Paramedics explained the 48-year-old founding member was saved by the actions of an off-duty nurse in the crowd who jumped in quickly and began resuscitation.

We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world. Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds pic.twitter.com/8CBT7P8roA — The Wiggles (@TheWiggles) January 18, 2020

“He was out for 20 minutes,” the nurse, named Grace, told reporters on Saturday morning.

“We gave him three shocks [with the defibrillator]. I took charge. I did not mean to, but I did. I walked in and I think I was the only one there who had any training, first aid training. So I just started to do what I do at work."

A first responder from Ambulance New South Wales said if it wasn't for her quick thinking, the children's music star wouldn't have pulled through.

The paramedic said: "When I was on stage and Greg was stabilised I asked who the person who used the defibrillator was, and Grace anxiously stepped forward.

"I told she needed to be congratulated because she had saved the man’s life. She did an extraordinary job and it was only through her efforts, and those who also performed CPR, that Greg is alive."

Since suffering the cardiac arrest at the reunion performance, Wiggles members have reassured fans that Greg is recovering well in hospital.

The band took to Twitter to share the good news with their followers and explained that although he had undergone an operation, he was now stable.

Next to a photograph of the Aussie singer hooked up to wires on a ward, they wrote: "As has been reported, our friend Greg Page suffered a cardiac arrest at the end of the bushfire relief performance and was taken to hospital.

"He has had a procedure and is now recovering in hospital. We appreciate your kind messages and concern."

Murray Cook, Jeff Fatt, Greg Page and Anthony Field reunited for the charity gig. Picture: Getty

Paul Field, the group's manager, told reporters the former lead singer was expected to take a while to regain his health.

He told Channel Seven: "He was in such a serious way last night. He needed CPR, we had two of our cast and crew working on him. They used a defibrillator on him three times. He was in a bad way.

“He stopped breathing a number of times, it was quite traumatic for everyone to witness it”.

"The ambulance took him [to Westmead hospital]. I was so relieved that the blood was back in his face, he was talking, he was quite groggy. It was overwhelming relief."

Anthony Field, the original Blue Wiggle, also spoke of the terrifying ordeal, telling 7News outside the hospital: "He was gone. He came off stage and collapsed and there was no pulse, there was no breathing."

"They really brought Greg back. He’s talking, he wants the show to go on. He’s doing a lot better than I am, the guy’s amazing."

The band, including original members Jeff Fatt and Murray Cook, have since confirmed they will perform tonight without Greg.

Speaking on social media, the group wrote: "We’ve visited Greg this morning & he wanted to thank everyone for their well wishes. He’s so grateful for the messages of love & support from⁣ around the world.

"Greg’s main concern was that the show tonight should go on.⁣ Let’s do it for Greg whilst raising much needed funds."