Pink donates $500,000 to Australia’s fire services as devastating blaze rages on

The US singer confirmed the pledge to her followers on social media. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The 'heartbroken' US star shared links for others to pledge as she told fans her friends had been evacuated.

Pink has donated $500,000 to Australia’s emergency services as the lethal bushfires continue to rage uncontrollably across the country.

The Hurts 2B Human singer, 40, admitted she was "devastated" at the news her friends had been evacuated from their homes and revealed she was pledging to help firefighters battle the relentless blaze.

Sharing a link for others to give money, she took to Twitter to raise awareness, writing: "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires.

"I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires. I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kyjDbhoXpp — P!nk (@Pink) January 4, 2020

The mother-of-two shared confirmation of her large donation with her social media followers in the hope it would urge others to come forward and give what they could.

Fans were quick to praise Pink for her generosity and thanked her for thinking of people in need at this horrific time.

One emotional Twitter user wrote: "Oh Pink I am in tears! Thank You from Australia! xx"

Another said: "From someone who has been directly impacted by the fires I wanted to say a thousand thank yous from the bottom of my heart. Your incredible generosity will help so many."

US pop star Pink has donated $500,000 to Australia’s emergency services. Picture: Getty

"Thank you! You are amazing @Pink!! My hubby has been down on the front line fighting this week and it is every bit as awful as what is shown on the news coverage," wrote a third.

A fourth added: "Thank you, thank you, thank you! This situation is horrific but the love from across the globe is immeasurable x."

While a firefighter based in New South Wales tweeted: "As a NSW Rural firefighter, thank you so much for supporting our country during these horrific fires. You just keep proving again and again what an amazingly selfless human being you are."

The wild fires have been savaging Australia since November, with the death toll reaching 26 yesterday.

Scientists estimate that over 500 million animals have been killed either directly or indirectly from the flames.

Fire chiefs explained that nationwide infernos are now creating so much heat that parts of the country are the hottest they've ever been in history.

They fear that wind conditions will cause some of the biggest blazes to merge.

You can donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service here.