Pink donates $500,000 to Australia’s fire services as devastating blaze rages on

4 January 2020, 18:56

The US singer confirmed the pledge to her followers on social media.
The US singer confirmed the pledge to her followers on social media. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The 'heartbroken' US star shared links for others to pledge as she told fans her friends had been evacuated.

Pink has donated $500,000 to Australia’s emergency services as the lethal bushfires continue to rage uncontrollably across the country.

The Hurts 2B Human singer, 40, admitted she was "devastated" at the news her friends had been evacuated from their homes and revealed she was pledging to help firefighters battle the relentless blaze.

Sharing a link for others to give money, she took to Twitter to raise awareness, writing: "I am totally devastated watching what is happening in Australia right now with the horrific bushfires.

"I am pledging a donation of $500,000 directly to the local fire services that are battling so hard on the frontlines. My heart goes out to our friends and family in Oz."

Read more: Australia bushfires: Sydney suburb is hottest place on earth as heat creates storms

The mother-of-two shared confirmation of her large donation with her social media followers in the hope it would urge others to come forward and give what they could.

Fans were quick to praise Pink for her generosity and thanked her for thinking of people in need at this horrific time.

One emotional Twitter user wrote: "Oh Pink I am in tears! Thank You from Australia! xx"

Another said: "From someone who has been directly impacted by the fires I wanted to say a thousand thank yous from the bottom of my heart. Your incredible generosity will help so many."

Read more: Aussie bushfires 'kill more than 2,000 koalas' – and rescued ones can't be released back into the wild

US pop star Pink has donated $500,000 to Australia’s emergency services.
US pop star Pink has donated $500,000 to Australia’s emergency services. Picture: Getty

"Thank you! You are amazing @Pink!! My hubby has been down on the front line fighting this week and it is every bit as awful as what is shown on the news coverage," wrote a third.

A fourth added: "Thank you, thank you, thank you! This situation is horrific but the love from across the globe is immeasurable x."

While a firefighter based in New South Wales tweeted: "As a NSW Rural firefighter, thank you so much for supporting our country during these horrific fires. You just keep proving again and again what an amazingly selfless human being you are."

Read more: David Attenborough reveals why he won’t let TV crew save dying animals

The wild fires have been savaging Australia since November, with the death toll reaching 26 yesterday.

Scientists estimate that over 500 million animals have been killed either directly or indirectly from the flames.

Fire chiefs explained that nationwide infernos are now creating so much heat that parts of the country are the hottest they've ever been in history.

They fear that wind conditions will cause some of the biggest blazes to merge.

You can donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service here.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The mother-of-three has impressed fans with her incredible six-pack.

Davina McCall weight loss: her diet and exercise routine revealed
Davina Mccall has had a number of designs done over the years.

Davina McCall tattoos: How many does she have and what are they of?
The 36-year-old plans to find a sperm donor as she is "running out of time".

Cheryl admits she's searching for a sperm donor as she plans to have two more children
Davina McCall has three children with her ex-husband Matthew Robertson.

Who is Davina McCall's ex-husband and does she have a boyfriend? Past relationships revealed
The new parents revealed their daughter's name in the sweet message.

Cameron Diaz, 47, welcomes baby girl with husband Benji Madden and reveals her unique name

Trending on Heart

Maura and Curtis met on Love Island 2019

Who is Dancing On Ice’s Maura Higgins? Boyfriend, age and Love Island career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2020

5th January 2020 is expected to be the busiest day of the year for online dating.

Love experts say 'Singles Sunday' is the best day of the year to bag a date

Lifestyle

Joe Swash is a contestant on Dancing On Ice

Who is Dancing On Ice star Joe Swash? Stacey Solomon’s boyfriend’s children and career revealed

Dancing On Ice 2020

TV medium Derek Acorah dies after ‘very brief illness’ aged 69.

Most Haunted TV medium Derek Acorah dies aged 69 after slipping into a coma
Most packaged pasta—including spaghetti, linguine and ravioli—is plant-free.

Is pasta vegan? Everything you need to know for Veganuary

Food & Health