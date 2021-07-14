Amazing moment Zac Efron 'busts' his grandpa out of retirement home to watch Euro final

By Alice Dear

Zac Efron treated his fans to a hilarious skit this week as he appeared to break his grandpa out of his retirement home so they could watch the football together.

Zac Efron, 33, has shared the moment he 'bust' his 93-year-old grandpa out of his retirement home so they could watch the Euros final together.

The Greatest Showman star shared the video footage on his Instagram page, showing the moment he swiped a security card from one of the members of staff and took his grandpa out of the home.

Of course, he didn't actually break into the home and 'steal' his grandpa, but the hilarious skit is very sweet.

In the video, which his brother Dylan also starred in, Zac could be seen walking into the home, taking a security pass from one of the members of staff and then wheeling his grandpa to the car.

The three of them then drive off with the final scene being them sat watching the England versus Italy game, which happened on Sunday.

In the footage, Zac's grandpa can be seen saying "Let’s get out of here" as he sips on a bottle of Coke in the car, with the Mission Impossible soundtrack playing in background.

In one of the last clips, Zac can be seen joking that his grandpa is a "better actor" than him.

Zac and his grandfather have a very special bond, and in 2020 he even set out to restore 'Grandpa Efron's' old Mustang.

The project took Zac two years to finish, but the results were amazing.

The actor and singer has previously called his Grandpa his 'hero' and years ago posted a sweet birthday tribute to him on Instagram writing: "Happy 91st Bday to the Original Efron! The man who made it all possible!

"After the army-he married my beautiful Grandma Dotty, raised three young Efrons- one of whom is one heck of a guy- my dad."