Emma Willis reveals how Love Is Blind UK brought her closer to husband Matt
2 September 2024, 12:41 | Updated: 2 September 2024, 13:34
Emma Willis joined Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and JK to talk about Love Is Blind: UK, The Voice UK and Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.
Listen to this article
Emma Willis has revealed how filming Love Is Blind: UK brought her closer to husband Matt Willis.
The mother-of-three joined Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and JK as she discussed the new series of Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.
Speaking about what fans can expect from the show, Emma opened up about her training to become a Maternity Support Worker, while also revealing how she forgot her shoes on her first day!
Watch the full interview in the player above.