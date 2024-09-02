Emma Willis reveals how Love Is Blind UK brought her closer to husband Matt

Emma Willis appear on Heart Breakfast. Picture: Heart

By Hope Wilson

Emma Willis joined Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and JK to talk about Love Is Blind: UK, The Voice UK and Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.

Emma Willis has revealed how filming Love Is Blind: UK brought her closer to husband Matt Willis.

The mother-of-three joined Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and JK as she discussed the new series of Emma Willis: Delivering Babies.

Speaking about what fans can expect from the show, Emma opened up about her training to become a Maternity Support Worker, while also revealing how she forgot her shoes on her first day!

