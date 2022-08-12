Eurovision announce seven cities shortlisted to host in 2023

12 August 2022, 10:37

Which city do you think the Eurovision Song Contest should be held in?
Which city do you think the Eurovision Song Contest should be held in? Picture: Getty/Eurovision Song Contest
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Eurovision 2023 will be hosted in the United Kingdom next year, but which great city will the competition be set?

The Eurovision Song Contest has announced the seven cities across the United Kingdom shortlisted to host the iconic singing competition in 2023.

This comes after it was announced that the United Kingdom would host on Ukraine's behalf following their win earlier in the year.

Now, it has been announced that Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield have moved on to the next stage of selection.

Eurovision explain on their website: "The seven cities were shortlisted based on their ability to meet a set of minimum requirements that demonstrate they have the capacity, capability and experience to host an event of this scale and complexity."

These seven cities will now move on to the second and final round where they will be expected to "develop their bids in more detail".

From there, the final decision will be made by a board who will announce "which city or region scores highest against an agreed evaluation criteria".

Some of these specific criteria are:

  • Having a suitable venue and sufficient space to deliver the requirements of the Eurovision Song Contest
  • The commitment that can be made by a city or region to hosting the event, including the financial contribution
  • The strength of the cultural offer which includes off screen local and regional activity as well as showcasing Ukrainian culture and music
  • Alignment with the BBC’s strategic priorities as a public service broadcaster, such as providing value to all audiences and supporting the creative economy in the UK
Manchester is one of the cities being considered to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023
Manchester is one of the cities being considered to host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023. Picture: Getty

They say that 20 cities from across all four nations showed interest in hosting the competition in 2023.

However, given the short period of time available until the event takes place, Eurovision have said the decisions are "heavily weighted towards demonstrating past experience in hosting major international events, as well as being able to demonstrate credentials in hosting a celebration of contemporary music."

