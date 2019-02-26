Celebs Go Dating's Georgia Steel LIKES being hated by viewers

By Alice Westoby

EXCLUSIVE: Georgia told Heart she's not fussed about the negative tweets she's received since joining Celebs Go Dating.

Controversial reality star Georgia Steel has admitted she LIKES being hated by viewers.

The 20-year-old shot to fame on last year's Love Island, where her proclamations of being "loyal" made her one of the most talked about contestants on the series.

Sadly she failed to find love while in the Villa, being dumped by Josh Denzel, and later breaking up with Sam Bird after returning to the real world.

But Georgia still thinks reality TV could lead her to her Prince Charming, and is now starring on E4 series Celebs Go Dating.

Unsurprisingly, she has already found herself at the centre of the on-screen drama - but luckily for her, she LIKES being hated by the viewing public.

She told Heart: "I’ll be honest, I like it you know.

"Because I think it’s better to be like that otherwise you’re gonna be dead boring.

"Like if you’re liked by everyone, it’s boring! You need to have something."

Her revelation came after her fellow celeb singleton Megan McKenna revealed that it was "all love" for her on her Twitter timeline during the first episode of the show - despite asking one suitor "what is Southampton?"

The former Towie star, 26, added that she simply ignores any negative comments she receives.

Georgia is one of the stars on this series of Celebs Go Dating. Picture: Instagram @geesteelx

A shocked Georgia replied: "I didn't get all love as per usual!"

Megan and Georgia are just two of the celebs who have signed up for the Celebrity Dating Agency and have been dating members of the public on the hunt for love.

Other stars taking parts in this series of Celebs Go Dating include Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, former Atomic Kitten singer Kerry Katona and TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Kerry admitted that she was only on the show to find her five kids "a new dad".

Celebs Go Dating continues tonight at 9pm on E4.