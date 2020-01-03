Who is Ian ‘H’ Watkins’ boyfriend? And does he have children?

Ian 'H' Watkins has two children with his ex-husband Craig. Picture: Ian 'H' Watkins Instagram

H from Steps and Dancing On Ice star’s ex-husband, boyfriends and kids revealed as he takes on the ITV ice show.

Ian ‘H’ Watkins is putting his experience dancing with Steps to good use and taking on Dancing On Ice 2020.

Making TV history and becoming one of the first contestants to be in a same-sex pairing with professional Matt Evers, H from Steps will be showing off his best skating moves every Sunday.

And it seems he will have the best two supporters cheering him on in the form of his twin boys. So what do we know about his kids? And does he have a husband or boyfriend?

Here’s everything you need to know about Ian’s partners and children:

Is Ian ‘H’ Watkins married? Who is his husband?

Ian was married to longtime boyfriend Craig Ryder and was in a relationship with his then-husband for a decade.

The couple split in late 2017, just one year after they welcomed their twin sons.

Does Ian ‘H’ Watkins have a boyfriend?

Ian has remained very quiet about his romantic relationships since his divorce.

He was rumoured to have a new love interest in summer 2019 but nothing has been confirmed or denied since.

Who are Ian ‘H’ Watkins children?

Ian and ex-husband Craig welcomed twin boys named Macsen and Cybi on March 6 2016.

The boys are now three years old and H and his partner welcomed their children via surrogate.

At the time of their arrival, they wrote on Instagram: “We are DADS! We are totally & utterly in Love ! #twins."