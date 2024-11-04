Dawson's Creek star James Van Der Beek confirms he has bowel cancer: "There’s reason for optimism"

James Van Der Beek has opened up about his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Tom Eames

James Van Der Beek has revealed that he has been diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The 47-year-old actor, best known for portraying Dawson Leery in the popular 90s series Dawson's Creek, shared the news with People magazine over the weekend, confirming that he has colorectal cancer.

Bowel cancer, also referred to as colorectal cancer, originates in the colon or rectum, both of which are parts of the large intestine within the digestive system. This type of cancer is prevalent in the UK, where approximately 42,900 people are diagnosed each year, according to Cancer Research UK.

Speaking candidly to People, James said: “I’ve been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family.”

He added a hopeful note, saying: “There’s reason for optimism, and I’m feeling good.”

In light of his diagnosis, the actor has been dedicating more time to his family. Van Der Beek shares six children—Olivia, Joshua, Annabel, Emilia, Gwendolyn, and Jeremiah — with his wife, Kimberly. He expressed the importance of being present with his family during this challenging time.

In addition to Dawson’s Creek, Van Der Beek is recognized for his roles in Don’t Trust The B–– In Apartment 23, CSI: Cyber, and the drama Pose.

He also took to Instagram to share his journey with fans, drawing messages of support from around the world. His openness about his health battle has already sparked discussions about the importance of early detection and awareness for colorectal cancer, a message that resonates globally.