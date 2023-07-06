Joe Wicks pulls four-year-old daughter out of school to ‘spend more time’ with family

6 July 2023, 12:34

Joe Wicks has pulled his daughter out of school
Joe Wicks has pulled his daughter out of school. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Joe Wicks The Body Coach opened up on the decision to homeschool his four-year-old daughter Indigo.

Joe Wicks has opened up about taking his four-year-old daughter out of school in order to spend more time as a family.

The fitness coach shares Indigo with his wife Rosie, and they are also parents to Marley, three, and baby Leni.

Taking to Instagram stories for a Q&A session, Joe answered a question from a fan which read: "What's been the deciding factor(s) for home schooling?"

Sharing a photo of his daughter with one of her rainbow and star drawings, Joe replied: "There's really nothing more to the decision than we just love being together as a family and want to spend more with the kids while we can.

Joe Wicks has opened up about homeschooling his daughter
Joe Wicks has opened up about homeschooling his daughter. Picture: Instagram

"She had a great year in reception but we have always loved teaching the kids at home and want the freedom to travel more and explore the world."

He added: "She might go to school next year: We have no idea long term but want to do at least a year of home educating."

In a later post, Joe teased that his family could be growing soon as a fan asked: “Do you want more children?”

Joe jokingly responded: “Our dream is 6”, adding that he and Rosie are now ‘halfway there.’

According to the government website, you can teach your child at home, either full or part-time.

Joe Wicks talks about fatherhood and expecting another baby with Heart Breakfast

Parents must make sure their child receives a full-time education from the age of five, but they don’t have to follow the national curriculum.

This comes after Joe and his family recently returned from a trip to Singapore and Australia, where he was touring his PE with Joe.

Earlier this year, the five of them also spent time at their second home in Santa Monica, California.

Opening up about his parenting style, Joe previously said: “They do watch Disney or Netflix on TV but don't know how to use a phone and don't have an iPad…

Joe Wicks is homeschooling his daughter
Joe Wicks is homeschooling his daughter. Picture: Instagram

“They read, write and speak well because it's all they've ever known.

“They don't miss iPads or screen time because they've never had it. One thing I'm most proud about with my kids is how friendly, open, chatty and confident they are with new people.

“Most days we look round and Indie and Marley are off making friends with other adults in restaurants or by the pool cracking jokes. Their personalities are not an accident. They are a product of their surroundings and the stimulation they get every day…”

