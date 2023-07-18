Lindsay Lohan welcomes first baby with husband Bader Shammas and reveals unusual name

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the sweet name of her newborn. Picture: Instagram

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Naomi Bartram

Lindsay Lohan has had her first child with husband Bader Shammas, welcoming a baby boy called Luai.

Huge congratulations are in order because Lindsay Lohan has welcomed her first baby with her husband Bader Shammas.

The actress gave birth to her son earlier this month, and while the exact date is not yet known, the couple have called the baby 'Luai', which means 'shield or protector' in Arabic.

A rep has confirmed the happy news in a statement which reads: "Lindsay Lohan and her Financier husband, Bader Shammas, welcomed a beautiful, healthy son named Luai.”

They added: “The family is over the moon in love."

Lindsay Lohan announced she was going to be a mum earlier this year. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Lindsay first announced her pregnancy in March, telling Us Weekly at the time: “We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives."

The happy couple also revealed their pregnancy on Instagram, with Lindsay posting a photo of a white babygrow with the words ‘Coming Soon’ written on it.

In the caption, the star added: “We are blessed and excited!”

In the run up to the birth, Lindsay admitted she had been left “crying happy tears” during her pregnancy, telling Allure magazine: “I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom.

Lindsay Lohan has announced she's welcomed her first child. Picture: Instagram

“Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion.”

Giving followers a peek into her pregnancy journey, the Mean Girls star posted a carousel of snaps from her baby shower, where she celebrated with her loved ones.

In the pictures, Lindsay could be seen cradling her bump while wearing a long sleeve white dress, before changing into an orange midi.

“Good times,” she said said, adding: “So grateful for all the wonderful people in my life!”

Lindsay was joined by her family members including her sister Aliana Lohan and mum Dina Lohan.

In career news, it was recently reported that Lindsay and Jamie Lee Curtis are set to reunite for Disney’s Freaky Friday 2.

According to reports, Jamie and Lindsay are set to reprise their 2003 roles as a mother and daughter who wake up one Friday to discover they have swapped bodies.