Lindsay Lohan pregnancy details: Who is her partner Bader Shammas and when is their baby due?

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is pregnant with her partner Bader Shammas. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Is Lindsay Lohan pregnant? Everything you need to know about the star's age, husband and due date...

Lindsay Lohan has revealed the exciting news that she’s pregnant with her first baby with her husband Bader Shammas.

The couple tied the knot last year and are now expecting their first child together, with Lindsay breaking the news on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old posted a snap of a white baby-grow with the words 'coming soon' written across the item of clothing.

"We are blessed and excited," a delighted Lindsay captioned the sweet shot, with her celebrity friends quick to comment.

New mum Paris Hilton wrote: “Congratulations love! So happy for you 🥹 Welcome to the Mommy Club!🥰”

Nancy Myers, who wrote Lindsay's 1998 hit film The Parent Trap, commented: "Lindsay!!!!!! I’m so excited for you!"

Who is Lindsay Lohan’s husband?

Mean Girls star Lindsay married financial advisor Bader Shammas on 3rd April 2022 and confirmed their wedding a few months later.

Bader is the assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, which is "a leading financial services company, advising clients in all aspects of finance, across the globe and around the clock."

Lindsay Lohan is married to Bader Shammas. Picture: Instagram

Lindsay’s partner attended the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa and lives in Dubai with his wife.

Speaking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in November, the Freaky Friday star said married life is "so special".

“It’s great. I met my person, and you never know if you’re going to find that in life,” she said, continuing: “He’s [Bader] an amazing man, I love him and we’re a great team.”

She previously opened up about moving to Dubai in 2014, telling Cosmopolitan: "I cook a lot of Italian. I do a lot of pastas. I do a lot of an Arabic dish called machboos.

“It’s chicken with rice and vegetables. I do a really good borscht soup.”

When is Lindsay Lohan’s baby due?

Lindsay hasn't announced an exact due date for her baby yet, but typically people announce their pregnancies around the 12 week mark.

If this is the case, then Lindsay’s due date is probably sometime around August or September 2023.

This is Lindsay's first child after she said back in 2016 she would love to become a mum in her 30s.

"Making more films, writing my book, starting my charity, working with children a lot," she said.

"Maybe having some of my own soon—after I get some movies done, first."