Louis Tomlinson speaks on grief in haunting interview five days before sister Félicitié's death

Louis Tomlinson and lost his Félicitié last month after she suffered cardiac arrest . Picture: ITV/FelicityTomlinsonIG

A new interview taken just five days before the death of his sister, Louis says his three-year-old son has given him reason to be happy in spite of all his personal suffering.

Louis Tomlinson has said his relationship with son Freddy has helped him deal with grief following deaths of his close family members.

The former One Direction star lost his mother Johanna when she died aged 42 following a long battle with leukaemia in 2016, and more recently his younger sister Félicitié tragically passed away after suffering cardiac arrest in March.

In new clips from an interview taken just five days before the death of his sister, Louis says his three-year-old son has given him reason to be happy in spite of all his personal suffering.

He told Dan Wooton in an interview for Lorraine: “I have said a few times, it’s the responsibility side of things that have made the [grief] process a little bit easier for me. Every time I spend time with Freddie… you feel so much love and it doesn’t matter what’s going on, in that moment that’s all you are thinking about. Those times with him are priceless."

Louis Tomlinson and his younger sister Félicitié. Picture: Félicitié Tomlinson IG

Louis wrote his new single Two of Us in memory of his late mother, and claims it's important for those who are grieving to open up to others.

"We can all talk about it a little bit more. I think that’s why I feel good about singing the lyrics because it was a moment for me to speak about it publicly.

"My mum was always obsessed with the idea of me playing piano and they said what about me playing the opening verse on piano. Normally I might have said no but knowing that she liked that idea...again, I kind of just zoned into that idea and just went for it.”