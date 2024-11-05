Marti Pellow reflects on 30 years of 'Love is All Around': 'God bless Let Loose'

5 November 2024, 17:26

Marti Pellow remembers Wet Wet Wet's 'Love is All Around' 30 years on

By Tom Eames

30 years ago, there was one song you simply couldn't escape: 'Love is All Around' by Wet Wet Wet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Used as the main song from 1994's Hugh Grant romcom Four Weddings and a Funeral, the single topped the UK charts for 15 weeks in a row.

In doing so, it kept off several massive hits that year, such as All-4-One's 'I Swear' and Let Loose's underrated banger 'Crazy for You'.

Marti is now back with a new version of 'Love is All Around' - originally by The Troggs - as he has teamed up with Lorraine Kelly for a choir rendition to raise money for breast cancer.

Our Change+Check Choir’s ‘Love Is All Around’ Music Video (First Look) | Lorraine

The Change+Check choir features over 100 women and one man, who discovered they had breast cancer after watching Lorraine’s chat show. Proceeds from the single are going to Breast Cancer Awareness UK.

Talking about the new version, he told Kevin Hughes on Heart 90s: "It was coming to the 30th anniversary of 'Love. Is All Around' and I wanted to do something to celebrate that. Okay, yes, I'm going on tour. Okay. So that box ticked.

"But a lot of people were asking me to sing the song, come on the show and sing it. I was thinking, 'yeah, well, okay, yeah, I could do that'. Wouldn't it be nice if we gave the song another destination, though? That earned the right to justify it more than just hanging on an anniversary."

Wet Wet Wet - Love Is All Around

Reflecting on the original's massive success, he said: "Oh, I remember Let Loose. Yes, I remember those guys. Yeah, they came on tour with Wet Wet Wet once.

"We stopped a lot of people getting to number one But hey, that's showbiz!"

He added: "Now with the passage of time it goes by, you get to meet people in the street, you walk up to people and people will say, 'oh, my kid was born and that we got married to that'. And so it's a special song. And then again, you know, my first introduction to it was through REM's interpretation of it rather than the Troggs.

"And it shows you the diversity of such a well-crafted song that was put together in the kitchen by Reg Presley in the mid-60s. A wonderful man. And it just goes to show you like a good song can be painted in many different ways, but it's not about yesterday, it can be about today and most importantly tomorrow."

Marti Pellow will be heading out on his Love Is All Around tour in 2025. Ticket details can be found here.

