Michael Mosley's final hours revealed as he was 'moments' from safety

Michael Mosley's final moments are being pieced together following the discovery of his body. Picture: Alamy / Getty / Shutterstock

By Alice Dear

The final movements of TV doctor Michael Mosley have been revealed after his body was discovered on Sunday morning on Agia Marina.

Michael Mosley, who died at the age of 67-years-old after going missing on the Greek island of Symi last week, is being remembered following the discovery of his body on Sunday morning.

Following the post-mortem of the TV doctor and closer looks into the CCTV footage of Michael, a clearer idea of the final hours of his life have been unveiled.

Michael left his friends on the Agios Nikolaos beach at around 1:30pm to go for a walk, carrying a small water bottle and an umbrella for the coastal hike. Leaving his phone behind, Michael planned to return to the apartment he was staying in with his wife during their holiday.

Michael was seen in the area of Pedi before he continued to walk along the coast, with CCTV from the Pedi Marina showing the TV doctor walking towards a mountainous path later in the day.

Michael Mosley's wife Clare raised the alarm after he failed to return home from his walk. Picture: Shutterstock

There have since been reports that CCTV footage from the area his body was found showed Michael making his way down a slope before falling over.

Some rescuers reportedly thought that Michael could have taken a wrong turn on his was back to the town of Symi, instead taking himself to the Agia Marina.

The body of TV doctor Michael Mosley was discovered just off the Agia Marina in Symi by a local bar manager. Picture: Alamy

The post-mortem results released earlier this week showed that Michael died at around 4:00pm on the day he went missing, with there being no signs of foul play.

At 7:30pm on the Wednesday, Clare Bailey raised the alarm after her husband failed to return to their accommodation after his walk in 40C heat.

Michael's body was discovered by a fence close to Agia Marina on Sunday morning, with a café manager in the area discovering a figure of a body in footage he shot of the search and rescue teams.

Locals helped with the search and rescue operation in Symi after Michael was reported missing. Picture: Alamy

It was later confirmed that day by Dr Clare Bailey that the body discovered was Michaels, paying tribute to him in a heartbreaking statement which read: "I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.

“We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days. My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked.

“We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect. I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all.”

After he was reported missing, a search and rescue was dispatched to the island of Symi to find Michael. Picture: Getty

The post-mortem took place in Rhodes the next day, finding that Michael had died of "natural causes", with Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou saying that no injuries had been found on the body.

She added that toxicology and histology reports will take place following the post-mortem.