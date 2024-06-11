Michael Mosley's final hours revealed as he was 'moments' from safety

11 June 2024, 17:06

Michael Mosley's final moments are being pieced together following the discovery of his body
Michael Mosley's final moments are being pieced together following the discovery of his body. Picture: Alamy / Getty / Shutterstock
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The final movements of TV doctor Michael Mosley have been revealed after his body was discovered on Sunday morning on Agia Marina.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Michael Mosley, who died at the age of 67-years-old after going missing on the Greek island of Symi last week, is being remembered following the discovery of his body on Sunday morning.

Following the post-mortem of the TV doctor and closer looks into the CCTV footage of Michael, a clearer idea of the final hours of his life have been unveiled.

Michael left his friends on the Agios Nikolaos beach at around 1:30pm to go for a walk, carrying a small water bottle and an umbrella for the coastal hike. Leaving his phone behind, Michael planned to return to the apartment he was staying in with his wife during their holiday.

Michael was seen in the area of Pedi before he continued to walk along the coast, with CCTV from the Pedi Marina showing the TV doctor walking towards a mountainous path later in the day.

Michael Mosley's wife Clare raised the alarm after he failed to return home from his walk
Michael Mosley's wife Clare raised the alarm after he failed to return home from his walk. Picture: Shutterstock

There have since been reports that CCTV footage from the area his body was found showed Michael making his way down a slope before falling over.

Some rescuers reportedly thought that Michael could have taken a wrong turn on his was back to the town of Symi, instead taking himself to the Agia Marina.

The body of TV doctor Michael Mosley was discovered just off the Agia Marina in Symi by a local bar manager
The body of TV doctor Michael Mosley was discovered just off the Agia Marina in Symi by a local bar manager. Picture: Alamy

The post-mortem results released earlier this week showed that Michael died at around 4:00pm on the day he went missing, with there being no signs of foul play.

At 7:30pm on the Wednesday, Clare Bailey raised the alarm after her husband failed to return to their accommodation after his walk in 40C heat.

Michael's body was discovered by a fence close to Agia Marina on Sunday morning, with a café manager in the area discovering a figure of a body in footage he shot of the search and rescue teams.

Locals helped with the search and rescue operation in Symi after Michael was reported missing
Locals helped with the search and rescue operation in Symi after Michael was reported missing. Picture: Alamy

It was later confirmed that day by Dr Clare Bailey that the body discovered was Michaels, paying tribute to him in a heartbreaking statement which read: "I don’t know quite where to begin with this. It’s devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband.

“We had an incredibly lucky life together. We loved each other very much and were so happy together. I am incredibly proud of our children, their resilience and support over the past days. My family and I have been hugely comforted by the outpouring of love from people from around the world. It’s clear that Michael meant a huge amount to so many of you.

“We’re taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn’t be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it’s part of what made him so special. We are so grateful to the extraordinary people on Symi who have worked tirelessly to help find him. Some of these people on the island, who hadn’t even heard of Michael, worked from dawn till dusk unasked.

“We’re also very grateful to the press who have dealt with us with great respect. I feel so lucky to have our children and my amazing friends. Most of all, I feel so lucky to have had this life with Michael. Thank you all.”

After he was reported missing, a search and rescue was dispatched to the island of Symi to find Michael
After he was reported missing, a search and rescue was dispatched to the island of Symi to find Michael. Picture: Getty

The post-mortem took place in Rhodes the next day, finding that Michael had died of "natural causes", with Greek police spokeswoman Konstantia Dimoglidou saying that no injuries had been found on the body.

She added that toxicology and histology reports will take place following the post-mortem.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

Latest Entertainment News

Where are MAFS couple Jack and Tori now and are they still together?

Are MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori still together now?

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia couple Jack and Tori looking happy and together after show

Why everyone thinks MAFS Australia's Tori and Jack are having a baby

Married at First Sight

Sean Stone has joined the Love Island line-up

Love Island's Sean Stone's age, job, TikTok fame and ex-girlfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Ciaran Davies is looking for a partner on Love Island

Love Island's Ciaran Davies age, Instagram, rugby career and ex-girlfriend revealed

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about the timings of Pink's Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival Cardiff timings: When does the show start and finish?

Jess White joins the 2024 cast of Love Island series 11

Love Island’s Jess White’s age, job, weight loss and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Ayo Odukoya will be taking part in Love Island 2024

Love Island's Ayo Odukoya's height, age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Celine Dion is ready to open up about her health battle with Stiff Person Syndrome

How to watch I Am: Celine Dion documentary: Release date and trailer

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz

See more More Showbiz

Samantha Kenny joins the cast of Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Samantha Kenny's age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Mimii Ngulube stars on Love Island 2024

Love Island’s Mimii Ngulube’s age, job and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Munveer Jabbal is looking for love on Love Island

Love Island's Munveer Jabbal's age, job, Instagram and link to Piers Morgan uncovered

TV & Movies

Harriet Blackmore is a Love Island contestant

Love Island star Harriett Blackmore's age, job, ex-boyfriend, brother and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies

Here's the Pink tracks you'll see performed on the Summer Carnival tour

Pink Summer Carnival 2024 setlist: Full list of tracks performed on tour

Trending on Heart

The summer solstice in the UK marks the official start of the warmer months

When is summer solstice 2024? Date, what happens and all you need to know

Weather

Everything you need to know about The Bear season three from release date to cast and more

When is The Bear season 3 out? Cast, episodes and release date

TV & Movies

Pink is bringing her Summer Carnival tour back to the UK for 2024

Pink UK Summer Carnival tour 2024: Dates, venues, tickets and support act

Joey Essex's name has caused confusion across the globe

Is Joey Essex his real name? Love Island fans left confused

June's weather has been disappointing for many living in the UK

Is this going to be the coldest June on record? Brits left worried over summer forecast

Weather

How did beloved TV doctor Michael Mosley die as his body is discovered on the island of Symi?

Michael Mosley cause of death: How did the TV doctor die?

Tesco has issued a product recall for their chocolate multipacks

Tesco issues urgent chocolate recall with crucial peanut allergy warning

News

How did Joey Essex make his £8million empire?

What is Joey Essex's net worth? How he made his fortune from TV shows, brand deals and businesses
Michael Mosley has died at the age of 67

Michael Mosley found dead at 67 after going missing from Greek island

Inside Michael Mosley's family life, marriage and career

Michael Mosley wife and children: Inside the TV doctor's family life

The latest as the search for Michael Mosley continues on Greek island of Symi

Has Michael Mosley been found? Latest on TV doctor as search continues on Symi

Charlotte said she 'would not be silenced' as she revealed Conor Maynard is the father of her baby girl

The Traitors star Charlotte Chilton reveals Conor Maynard is father of unborn baby

How much is Jeremy Clarkson paid for Clarkson's Farm and what is his net worth?

How much Jeremy Clarkson is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth revealed

Kaleb Cooper's net worth has been building since he made his debut on Clarkson's Farm three years ago

How much Kaleb Cooper is paid for Clarkson's Farm and net worth

Sue Radford is hoping to revamp her family home

Sue Radford shares plans for ‘massive’ renovation of 10-bed Morecambe mansion

Bridgerton season three comes in two parts

What time is Bridgerton season 3 part two coming out?

TV & Movies