Ella Eyre: Age, parents, songs and where she’s from

Ella Eyre. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Ella Eyre, the young singer, songwriter, released a new song earlier this year. Here's everything you need to know about the "New Me" hitmaker.

In the early years of her career she's appeared alongside major performers including Bastille, Rudimental, Wiz Khalifa and Tinie Tempah. She's also produced her own albums, spawning singles that reached the top of the UK charts.

Though many have also been touched by Ella's appearance on Loose Women where she opened up about her family and the loss of her father. Here's what we can reveal about her family and career.

Singer Ella Eyre. Picture: Getty

What's Ella Eyre's age?

The British R&B singer was actually named Ella McMahon when she was born on 1 April 1994, making the April Fool's baby 25 years old.

Her management discovered Ella through her vocal coach in 2011 while attending the BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology. The teen singer juggling school with songwriting and would eventually sign a record deal with Virgin in 2012.

Ella Eyre was discovered in 2011. Picture: Getty

Who are Ella Eyre's parents

Ella's mum is Maltese and works as a cake designer. Ella announced in 2017 that her father, who was Jamaican, passed away.

On an appearance on Loose Women she gave a very honest interview about how working delayed her grief after her dad died in 2017. She said: "After my dad died I threw myself straight into work, at the time I was like 'yeah it's really good, I've thrown myself into work, I'm distracted, I'm not really thinking about it so it's good for me.'

'But actually, like a year later– I was completely delaying it." She added: "I started realise I wasn't coping as well as I usually would."

On Instagram she shared her visit to Jamaica, which was inspired by her dad. She says, "my dad lived here pretty much his whole life, and I haven't been back and I think that now's the time."

Ella Eyre's songs

With hits including, Came Here For Love, Just Got Paid and Answerphone under her belt, Ella Eyre is a familiar face in pop music.

She's performed several collaborations with Sigala and in 2018, which also included Meghan Trainor and French Montana on Just Got Paid.

Ella supported Little Mix, performing on their 2018 Summer Shout Out Tour.

Where's Ella Eyre from?

She was born in Ealing, West London, and spent time during her childhood doing competitive swimming before attending school in Somerset.

