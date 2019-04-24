Peter Kay family: who is his wife Susan and how many kids does he have?

24 April 2019, 16:50

Peter and Susan Kay welcomed their son in 2001
Peter and Susan Kay welcomed their son in 2001. Picture: Getty

Peter was recently spotted in public for the first time in a year - after cancelling a mammoth UK tour due to "unforeseen family circumstances"

Peter Kay cancelled his UK 2018-2019 comedy tour, insisting that he always has to put his family first.

The beloved funny-man has rarely been spotted in the months since.

How many children does Peter Kay share with wide Susan Gargan?

Peter and Susan welcomed the arrival of first child, son Charlie, in 2001.

It's thought that they've since welcomed two more children, but both Peter and Susan have never revealed their names.

In 2011, Peter mentioned "children" - suggesting plural - in an interview.

He said: "I'm actually shy and my salvation is coming home and being normal. My children are still young and I want to be at home with them."

Peter has spoke of his desire to keep family live private
Peter has spoke of his desire to keep family live private. Picture: Getty

How did Peter meet wife Susan Gargan?

The loved-up pair met in 1998 while both partying at a nightclub in Bolton.

Peter was working at a local cinema, while Susan worked at a Boots pharmacy.

They married in 2001, and welcomed the arrival of their first child soon after.

