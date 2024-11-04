Music legend Quincy Jones dies, aged 91

Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

American record producer Quincy Jones has passed away at his home in Los Angeles surrounded by his family.

American record producer, songwriter, composer, arranger, and film and television producer Quincy Jones has died at the age of 91-years-old.

News of his passing was announced by the legend's publicist, Arnold Robinson, who said that the star passed away at his home in Bel Air, surrounded by family.

His family released a statement which read: "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones’ passing.

"And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him."

Quincy Jones and Michael Jackson in 1984. Picture: Getty

Quincy Delight Jones Jr was born in the South Side of Chicago, Illinois on 14th March 1933 and went on to have one of the most impressive musical careers in history.

Throughout his career, Quincy Jones won 28 Grammy Awards out of 80 nominations and was honoured with a Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

Across the years, Quincy produced records for Frank Sinatra, Patti Austin, Chaka Khan and most notably Michael Jackson.

Jones produced the landmark albums Off the Wall, Thriller, and Bad with Michael Jackson, with Thriller becoming the best-selling album of all time.

Jones’ influence extended beyond music; he also achieved great success in television and film, composing scores for popular shows and movies, including The Italian Job and The Color Purple.