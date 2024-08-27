Exclusive

Spencer Matthews completes his epic Great Desert Challenge! 30 marathons in 30 days

27 August 2024, 12:46 | Updated: 27 August 2024, 12:52

Spencer Matthews completes his challenge
Spencer Matthews completes his challenge. Picture: Spencer Matthews/Global

By Tom Eames

It's been a gruelling 30 days, but Spencer Matthews has completed his epic quest for charity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Launching his mission on Heart Breakfast with Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden back in April, the money raised will support charities across the UK as part of Global’s Make Some Noise, the official charity of Heart.

The money raised during the challenge will go towards supporting small charities across the UK who, with the help of Global’s Make Some Noise, work across four key areas: providing shelter and safety, supporting physical and mental health, improving life skills, and preventing isolation.

In doing so, he also broke a Guinness World Record!

Jamie and Zoe Hardman caught up with Spencer live from the Jordanian desert as he finished his journey, which you can watch on Global Player above or here.

"It feels amazing. That is such a big challenge and I'm so glad for all we've done and set out to achieve. It has not sunk in.

"I can't believe that I don't have to get up at 3am to go running tomorrow! I'm never eating chicken and rice again. I can't wait to get home. What an insane journey and the fact that we've raised so much money for people who really deserve it, just incredible.

"I feel like this has been a real competition with my former self and to prove that stuff like this is possible. I'm finally proud of myself. I've spent a lot of years feeling quite ashamed of some of my behaviour and this has really helped me move through of that.

"I hope my family is proud of me. They have been so wonderful supporting me on a daily basis out here. Vogue was here last night, the kids are here, my parents are here. I love them so much."

Writing on Instagram, he said: "I am now a Guinness World Records holding endurance athlete - the first and only person to successfully run this many back-to-back marathons in these extreme conditions. Just over 42.2km or 26.2 miles, every single day.

"That’s 1,274.02km of some of the world’s toughest terrain with no comfort in which to recover.

"I did this to raise awareness and funds for the incredible work that @globals_make_some_noise do to support small charities across the UK, making sure no one has to go through life’s toughest challenges alone. (For more detailed information regarding the causes and specific examples of how your donations can help please refer to my most recent pinned post).

"So far we have raised a staggering £342,508 but as far as I’m concerned, we are just getting started…"

You can still support Spencer and donate for Global's Make Some Noise here.

By giving £30 today, that's £1 for every marathon, that could mean one hour of counselling for a parent or carer who is supporting a child through a bereavement.

You can also donate via text. To donate £30, text SPENCER30 to 70766.

Or to donate £20 or £10, text SPENCER20 or SPENCER10 to 70766.

100% of your donation will go to Global’sMake Some Noise, 16 and over only. Please seek bill payer’s permission. Standard network charges may apply. Ts&Cs are at makesomenoise.com

