The Chase’s Mark Labbett and ‘cheating’ wife Katie are second cousins, but only found out after their wedding

2 April 2019, 07:41 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 10:08

The Chase star Mark Labbett and his wife are cousins
The Chase star Mark Labbett and his wife are cousins. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Chase star Mark Labbett – also known as The Beast on the show – married his second cousin in 2014.

This week it was reported Mark Labbett’s wife has been cheating on the TV star for over a year.

A source revealed to The Sun that his wife, Katie, 26, has been with another man since 2017, who she went on holiday with behind Mark’s back.

Mark and wife Katie are second cousins.

Mark’s father is the cousin of Katie’s father, making them related.

Mark, 58, revealed the news in an interview three years after he wed the blonde beauty in 2014.

Katie has reportedly been cheating on Mark Labbett since 2017
Katie has reportedly been cheating on Mark Labbett since 2017. Picture: PA

Mark says neither of them knew about their relation until after they got married.

The TV star – who has a son with Katie – explained on Loose Women: “It wasn't something we were aware of at the time - it was one of those things that happened.”

Katie has reportedly been unfaithful to her husband for over a year now.

Katie is said to have been with other man, Scott, since 2017.

A source said: “Scott and Katie have been seeing each other since 2017. He introduced her to friends in December that year.

“It took a while for people to realise who she was and that she was married. Then one of Scott’s friends confronted her and she got angry about it.”

They went on to add: “She appeared on Loose Women with Mark and people started sending a clip around when they twigged who she was.

“People don’t think it’s right and think her behaviour is unfair on Mark — and Scott.”

Heart.co.uk has contacted a representative for Mark for comment.

More Entertainment

See more More Entertainment

Pandora joins Heart

Pandora joins Heart

Celebrities

There might be a Greatest Showman 2 in the works

Hugh Jackman CONFIRMS work has begun on The Greatest Showman SEQUEL

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson with 10 year old Jimmy Safechuck on the tour plane...

Michael Jackson Leaving Neverland director admits James Safechuck got some facts wrong
Mark and wife have made headlines over their relationship woes

The Chase star Mark Labbett breaks Twitter silence following 'cheating' controversy

News

Katie Price appeared on GMB with no make-up earlier this morning

Katie Price brands Peter Andre her 'worst husband' in awkward GMB interview

Celebrities

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby looked amazing for Tuesday's This Morning

Where's Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Get her Warehouse dress and LK Bennett boots as seen on This Morning

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby This Morning prank

Holly Willoughby left in tears on This Morning following April fools prank

Celebrities

Kim and Khloe have defended endorsing diet pills on social media posts

Kim and Khloe Kardashian defend selling diet pills to young fans on social media

Celebrities

Where to shop Kelly Brook's look as she gets you home on London's Heart

Shop Kelly Brook's on-air look: where to buy her green floral dress

Fashion

Jeni Bonell has 16 children

Mum of SIXTEEN children reveals how she keeps her kids doing housework from the age of EIGHT

Lifestyle