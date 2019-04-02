The Chase’s Mark Labbett and ‘cheating’ wife Katie are second cousins, but only found out after their wedding

The Chase star Mark Labbett and his wife are cousins. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Chase star Mark Labbett – also known as The Beast on the show – married his second cousin in 2014.

This week it was reported Mark Labbett’s wife has been cheating on the TV star for over a year.

A source revealed to The Sun that his wife, Katie, 26, has been with another man since 2017, who she went on holiday with behind Mark’s back.

Mark and wife Katie are second cousins.

Mark’s father is the cousin of Katie’s father, making them related.

Mark, 58, revealed the news in an interview three years after he wed the blonde beauty in 2014.

Katie has reportedly been cheating on Mark Labbett since 2017. Picture: PA

Mark says neither of them knew about their relation until after they got married.

The TV star – who has a son with Katie – explained on Loose Women: “It wasn't something we were aware of at the time - it was one of those things that happened.”

Katie has reportedly been unfaithful to her husband for over a year now.

Katie is said to have been with other man, Scott, since 2017.

A source said: “Scott and Katie have been seeing each other since 2017. He introduced her to friends in December that year.

“It took a while for people to realise who she was and that she was married. Then one of Scott’s friends confronted her and she got angry about it.”

They went on to add: “She appeared on Loose Women with Mark and people started sending a clip around when they twigged who she was.

“People don’t think it’s right and think her behaviour is unfair on Mark — and Scott.”

Heart.co.uk has contacted a representative for Mark for comment.