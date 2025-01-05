The Vivienne: RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner dies, aged 32

5 January 2025, 20:19 | Updated: 5 January 2025, 20:38

The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere, Bloomsbury Ballroom, London.
The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere, Bloomsbury Ballroom, London. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Former RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne, has died at the age of 32.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a statement, their spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said she was "utterly heartbroken" by the news.

She wrote on social media: "I don't know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK.

"You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all."

She added: "I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever."

The Vivienne found fame in 2015 after becoming the UK Drag Ambassador for the American series of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Vivienne later competed in the first UK series of the show in 2019, winning it after lip-syncing in the final to Wham!'s 'I'm Your Man'.

Rupaul's Drag Race winner, drag queen THE Vivienne performs onstage at the Virgin Money Unity Arena.
Rupaul's Drag Race winner, drag queen THE Vivienne performs onstage at the Virgin Money Unity Arena. Picture: Alamy

Their drag name was created from their love of designer Vivienne Westwood.

Welsh-born Williams also came third on the 2023 series of Dancing On Ice.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash reacted to the news, writing on Instagram: "I'm so sorry I'm in total shock".

Cheryl The Queen - aka Cheryl Hole - took part in the same series of Drag Race as The Vivienne. She simply said: "I will love you forever Viv."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer?

Who is Snail on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

TV & Movies

Who is Puffa Fish on the Masked Singer?

Who is Puffa Fish on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

TV & Movies

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer?

Who is Wolf on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

TV & Movies

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer?

Who is Bear on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

TV & Movies

Who is Pegasus on the Masked Singer?

Who is Pegasus on the Masked Singer? All the clues and guesses so far

TV & Movies

Armani has responded to being called the 'worst traitor ever'

The Traitors star Armani responds to backlash after being labelled 'worst traitor ever'

The Traitors

Meghan Markle is back

Meghan Markle rejoins Instagram as she unveils trailer for new lifestyle Netflix show

Royals

Here's what Claudia Winkleman is wearing for this series of The Traitors

Claudia Winkleman Traitors outfits: Everything she's worn and where to buy

The Traitors

The Traitors full episode schedule revealed

The Traitors full episode schedule: When is the next episode and what days is it on?

The Traitors

Meet the stars of series 3 of The Traitors

The Traitors 2025 full cast: Meet the line-up of series 3

The Traitors

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The Traitors season 2 cast have been busy over the past year

The Traitors season 2 cast: Who won and where are they now?

The Traitors

The London New Year's Eve fireworks are an annual display

How much do London New Year's Eve fireworks cost? The 2025 price revealed

News

Gareth Southgate, Stephen Fry and Keely Hodgkinson get honours

Stephen Fry, Gareth Southgate and Keely Hodgkinson awarded New Year's Honours

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announce they are having their first baby

Celebrities who died in 2024

Celebrity deaths in 2024: Remembering the stars we lost this year

Outnumbered cast in 2024

Outnumbered cast: How old are the Brockman kids now and are the parents dating in real life?
James Corden and Mathew Horne use to be best friends

James Corden and Matthew Horne's dramatic feud explained

Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton in 1998

Robbie Williams and Nicole Appleton's relationship explained

When should you take your Christmas decorations down?

When should you take your Christmas decorations down? Exact date revealed

Christmas

People will be disposing their Christmas trees over the festive period

How to dispose of a Christmas tree in four easy ways

Christmas

Jonathan Ross is appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox

Jonathan Ross facts: TV presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

TV & Movies

Davina McCall dressed up on the red carpet as well as her doing yoga in purple gym wear and her dressed in full denim

Davina McCall facts: TV presenter's age, partner, ex-husband and children revealed

Maya Jama wearing a bikini, sexy red cut out dress and a pink mini dress

Maya Jama facts: Love Island presenter's age, height, boyfriend and career explained

Joel Dommett smiling alongside a picture of him on stage

Joel Dommett facts: The Masked Singer presenter's age, wife, children and career explained

Prue Leith is a judge on The Great British Bake Off

Prue Leith facts: Bake Off star's age, husband, children and career revealed

Celebrities

Mo Farrah is taking part in I'm A Celeb

Mo Farah facts: Olympic runner's age, wife, children, career and net worth revealed

TV & Movies