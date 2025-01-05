The Vivienne: RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner dies, aged 32

The Vivienne attending the RuPaul Drag race premiere, Bloomsbury Ballroom, London. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Former RuPaul's Drag Race UK winner James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne, has died at the age of 32.

In a statement, their spokesperson said: "It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams - The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.

"James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person.

"Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career."We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James's family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve."

RuPaul's Drag Race judge Michelle Visage said she was "utterly heartbroken" by the news.

She wrote on social media: "I don't know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK.

"You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point. Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all."

She added: "I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever."

The Vivienne found fame in 2015 after becoming the UK Drag Ambassador for the American series of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Vivienne later competed in the first UK series of the show in 2019, winning it after lip-syncing in the final to Wham!'s 'I'm Your Man'.

Rupaul's Drag Race winner, drag queen THE Vivienne performs onstage at the Virgin Money Unity Arena. Picture: Alamy

Their drag name was created from their love of designer Vivienne Westwood.

Welsh-born Williams also came third on the 2023 series of Dancing On Ice.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Bimini Bon Boulash reacted to the news, writing on Instagram: "I'm so sorry I'm in total shock".

Cheryl The Queen - aka Cheryl Hole - took part in the same series of Drag Race as The Vivienne. She simply said: "I will love you forever Viv."