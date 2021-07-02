Are Christina and Robert from Too Hot To Handle still together?

2 July 2021, 15:15

Are Christina and Robert still together?
Are Christina and Robert still together? Picture: Netflix

Are Robert and Christina still together in 2021? Find out if their romance lasted beyond the Netflix show...

The final episodes of Too Hot To Handle are now available to watch on Netflix, meaning we now finally know who took home a slice of that ever-dwindling prize money.

The purpose of the show is to form deep emotional connections with love interests, and all physical intimate contact is banned.

If they do break the rules, they risk losing large sums from the $100,000 prize fund.

Two contestants who did grow close were Christina and Robert.

Christina was a latecomer to Too Hot To Handle season two
Christina was a latecomer to Too Hot To Handle season two. Picture: Netflix

They both arrived to the Turks and Caicos villa as latecomers in episode four, and set eyes on each other after brief encounters with the other contestants.

The pair were big rule-breakers in the house, with a steamy make out session and sexual encounter costing the villa $8,000. Their disregard for the rules meant they were eventually kicked out of the experiment by Lana.

Here's what we know about their current relationship status...

We don't know if Robert and Christina are still together
We don't know if Robert and Christina are still together. Picture: Netflix

Are Robert and Christina still together?

While we haven't had confirmation from either party, they have had some flirty interaction on social media.

The pair have been commenting on each other's Instagram posts, which could indicate that they are at least on good terms.

What other Too Hot To Handle couples are still together?

While none of the 2021 couples have given official updates on their relationship statuses, Cam and Emily and Marvin and Melinda have also been dropping hints on social media.

