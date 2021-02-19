Behind Her Eyes twist and shock ending explained

Behind Her Eyes spoilers: What is the twist in Behind Her Eyes? Find out exactly what went down in the final episode and what the ending means.

**Warning: the following contains major spoilers for Behind Her Eyes season one**

Behind Her Eyes has only just dropped on Netflix, but those of you who've polished off every single episode already will likely still be screaming about *that* shock ending.

It was based on a book by Sarah Pinborough, which was released in 2017.

At the time, the novel was promoted with the hashtag #WTFthatending, with a sticker on the book reading: "the most shocking ending you'll read all year".

Still reeling from *that* ending? You're not alone... Picture: Netflix

Now, it was been created into a TV show, which stays true to the original story and ending.

The six-part limited series tells the story of a woman named Louise who embarks on an affair with her married boss, a psychiatrist named David.

She then inadvertently ends up befriending his mysterious wife Adele, and the two of them bond over their shared issues with night terrors.

Adele tells Louise about lucid dreaming, revealing that she learnt how to do it from her old friend named Rob.

The series uses flashbacks, with Adele's friendship with Rob examined in the scenes set in the past.

They are shown to have met in a psychiatric hospital, with Rob demonstrating jealousy when she speaks about her fiance David.

In the present day, Adele is shown to have the power to control her dreams to the extent she can travel with her mind to places and people she knows - and past scenes show that it is Rob that taught her to do so.

The story therefore has a supernatural element to it - and Adele is able to remove her soul from her body and travel with it at will.

She is shown to have used this power to spy on Louise and David, meaning that she knew about her affair all along.

Who killed Rob and what is the twist?

In the final episode, in a flashback to when Rob was visiting Adele's family home in Scotland, is it revealed that they decided to try and swap bodies while lucid dreaming - and that he killed her while she was in his body.

Rob and Adele swapped bodies while lucid dreaming in a flashback scene. Picture: Netflix

It was therefore Rob - inside Adele's body - that David had been married to the whole time.

At the end of the series, Rob swaps bodies with Louise after tricking her into coming to 'Adele's' house, and then kills her while she is in Adele's body.

Doing so was carefully planned by Rob (as Adele), as he had taught Louise how to leave her body while dreaming - and she did this to check on Adele after not being able to get into her house. In the story, it is possible to take over anyone's body whose soul has left it, even if they do not consent.

In the run-up to the finale, Rob had also convinced Louise that David was a bad person - and had told her that David killed Rob and threw him down the well. This meant that Louise trusted Rob (as Adele).

Rob then takes on Louise's body, and - at the end of the series - Rob marries David, disguised as Louise.

David unknowingly marries Rob, who is in Louise's body, at the end. Picture: Netflix

Was Adele Rob the whole time?

She was - the real Adele was dead for the entirety of the present day scenes, meaning that Rob was the one married to David.

