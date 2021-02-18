Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes? Cast speak out on second series

Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes? Picture: Netflix

Behind Her Eyes season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix series? Here's what we know...

**The following article contains spoilers for Behind Her Eyes season one**

Behind Her Eyes just dropped on Netflix, and we couldn't be more obsessed with the spooky psychological thriller.

The six-part limited series, based on a book by Sarah Pinborough, tells the story of a love triangle between a single mum Louise, her psychiatrist boss David, and his mysterious wife Adele.

If you've polished off every episode already and have seen *that* season finale shock twist, you'll probably be eagerly waiting for news of a series two.

Here's what we know:

Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes?

Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes?

The show is a limited series, which are generally standalone seasons on Netflix.

What's more, because the show was based on a book - it could easily be the case that the show will just be one season.

However, Netflix hasn't confirmed whether there will be more seasons on the way - and the cast recently said that they'd be keen to do more.

In a chat with Heart.co.uk ahead of the series launch, Eve Hewson - who plays Adele - said she'd like to do a prequel exploring her and David's time in Brighton.

She said: "Wouldn’t it be cool do a a prequel of what happened in that other town that David and Adele were in before they came to London?

Tom, who plays her on-screen husband David, added: "And it would be really fun for you, because you go crazy..."

Eve then said: "If you do anything after I can’t be in it..."

Speaking about potential future episodes, Tom continued: "I suppose - where could it go? It does leave with one hell of a cliffhanger and you think ‘wait, what? What’s gonna happen there?’ which I always quite like."

Eve added: "There is a season two possibility."

What could happen in Behind Her Eyes season two?

The first series tells the entire story of the book, so - if there were further seasons - it is likely that a new story would need to be written.

As Eve said, it could tell the story of David's affair in Brighton before they arrived in London, as the series does hint as some dramatic events that occurred during that time.

Another possibility would be for season two to explore David's new marriage.

**Major spoilers below**

There was a shocking twist at the end Behind Her Eyes season one. Picture: Netflix

At the end of the first series, it is revealed that it was Adele's childhood friend Rob in her body all along - after she swapped bodies with him while lucid dreaming and he murdered her while she was trapped in his.

Rob - in Adele's body - then swaps bodies with Louise, and Adele's body dies in a fire.

In the final scenes, David then marries who he thinks is Louise, but is actually Rob trapped in her body - so the second series could explore this relationship.

