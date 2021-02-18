Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes? Cast speak out on second series

18 February 2021, 15:50 | Updated: 18 February 2021, 16:48

Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes?
Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes? Picture: Netflix

Behind Her Eyes season two: will there be a second series of the Netflix series? Here's what we know...

**The following article contains spoilers for Behind Her Eyes season one**

Behind Her Eyes just dropped on Netflix, and we couldn't be more obsessed with the spooky psychological thriller.

Read more: Who is in the Behind Her Eyes cast and where have you seen them before?

The six-part limited series, based on a book by Sarah Pinborough, tells the story of a love triangle between a single mum Louise, her psychiatrist boss David, and his mysterious wife Adele.

If you've polished off every episode already and have seen *that* season finale shock twist, you'll probably be eagerly waiting for news of a series two.

Here's what we know:

Will there be a second series of Behind Her Eyes? Here's what we know so far...
Will there be a second series of Behind Her Eyes? Here's what we know so far... Picture: Netflix

Will there be a season two of Behind Her Eyes?

The show is a limited series, which are generally standalone seasons on Netflix.

What's more, because the show was based on a book - it could easily be the case that the show will just be one season.

However, Netflix hasn't confirmed whether there will be more seasons on the way - and the cast recently said that they'd be keen to do more.

In a chat with Heart.co.uk ahead of the series launch, Eve Hewson - who plays Adele - said she'd like to do a prequel exploring her and David's time in Brighton.

She said: "Wouldn’t it be cool do a a prequel of what happened in that other town that David and Adele were in before they came to London?

Tom, who plays her on-screen husband David, added: "And it would be really fun for you, because you go crazy..."

Eve then said: "If you do anything after I can’t be in it..."

Speaking about potential future episodes, Tom continued: "I suppose - where could it go? It does leave with one hell of a cliffhanger and you think ‘wait, what? What’s gonna happen there?’ which I always quite like."

Eve added: "There is a season two possibility."

Read more: Who plays David in Behind Her Eyes? Tom Bateman's age, girlfriend and previous roles revealed

What could happen in Behind Her Eyes season two?

The first series tells the entire story of the book, so - if there were further seasons - it is likely that a new story would need to be written.

As Eve said, it could tell the story of David's affair in Brighton before they arrived in London, as the series does hint as some dramatic events that occurred during that time.

Another possibility would be for season two to explore David's new marriage.

**Major spoilers below**

There was a shocking twist at the end Behind Her Eyes season one
There was a shocking twist at the end Behind Her Eyes season one. Picture: Netflix

At the end of the first series, it is revealed that it was Adele's childhood friend Rob in her body all along - after she swapped bodies with him while lucid dreaming and he murdered her while she was trapped in his.

Rob - in Adele's body - then swaps bodies with Louise, and Adele's body dies in a fire.

In the final scenes, David then marries who he thinks is Louise, but is actually Rob trapped in her body - so the second series could explore this relationship.

NOW READ:

Where in London is Behind Her Eyes set?

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

There are six episodes of Behind Her Eyes

How many episodes of Behind Her Eyes are there?

These are our top picks of the best feel-good films

Top 10 feel-good films to keep you feeling positive during lockdown
Matt had to deliver both of his children with Emma

Dad who delivered both his baby daughters reveals he used shoe lace to tie umbilical cord

Lifestyle

Tamara Joy and Mick Gould were rumoured to be dating after Married At First Sight Australia

Tamara Joy and Mick Gould were rumoured to have dated after Married At First Sight Australia
Simone Ashley is starring in Bridgerton series 2

Bridgerton casts Sex Education star Simone Ashley as new female lead for second series

Netflix

Trending on Heart

Christine has opened up about lockdown

Christine McGuinness opens up about how lockdown has affected her autistic children

Celebrities

Couple who wanted one more baby end up with quintuplet daughters and now change 420 nappies a week

Couple who wanted one more baby end up with quintuplets and now change 420 nappies a week

Lifestyle

A woman has shared a cleaning schedule she follows at home

Woman leaves people stunned with 'exhausting' daily cleaning schedule

Lifestyle

The woman shared her shocking story on TikTok

Woman 'catches husband cheating' after spotting odd detail in selfie

Lifestyle

Dawn Taylor is played by Olivia Bromley in Emmerdale

Who plays Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale?