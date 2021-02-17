Where was Behind Her Eyes filmed?

Behind Her Eyes filming locations: find out where in London and Scotland the Netflix show was filmed.

If you've just binged all of Firefly Lane and are looking for a new TV show to watch, we recommend getting on Behind Her Eyes, pronto.

The six-part limited series has just arrived on Netflix, and is based on the book of the same name by Sarah Pinborough.

Behind Her Eyes is out now on Netflix. Picture: Netflix

It's a psychological thriller, and tells the story of a single mum named Louise who works in a psychiatrist office and begins an affair with her handsome new boss David.

She then befriends his wife Adele, and gets caught up in a series of strange events.

The show is told in the present day and flashbacks, and was filmed in both London and Scotland.

Here's your need-to-know on the filming locations.

Where was Behind Her Eyes filmed?

Behind Her Eyes was filmed in London and Scotland. Picture: Netflix

Scenes set in the present day were filmed in a variety of locations in London, with famous locations like Hampstead Heath and Camden Market featuring in the show.

The flashback scenes (including the woods and Eve's family home) were filmed in an unknown location in Scotland.

Eve's incredible family home is located in Scotland. Picture: Netflix

What is Behind Her Eyes about?

Behind Her Eyes tells the story of the love triangle between David, Louise and Adele.

It's a psychological thriller, with Louise at the centre of the story, who becomes involved with the mysterious married couple.

Describing the show to Heart.co.uk ahead of its release, Tom Bateman, who plays David, said: "There are some demons there, there are some skeletons - not in a closet, but in a well..."

Is there a trailer for Behind Her Eyes?

You can watch the full trailer below:

Behind Her Eyes is available to stream on Netflix now.

