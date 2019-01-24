What is Celebs On The Ranch? The new reality show with Eyal Booker and Bobby Norris

Celebs On The Ranch is a new reality show coming to 5star - featuring a star studded line-up of reality stars from TOWIE, Love Island and Made In Chelsea

If you've spent 2019 enthralled by the Dancing On Ice drama - Megan Barton Hanson hitting out at Wes Nelson's dance partner, Gemma Collins' feud with Jason Gardiner, and an alleged LAWSUIT between a judge and contestant - and are concerned about what TV will take your fancy when it's all over, we have good news.

Because Celebs On The Ranch is imminently about to start.

And if you're wondering what on earth Celebs On The Ranch is, it's exactly what it sounds like.

The brand-new reality show coming to 5Star will see a load of celebs put on a ranch, and will follow their escapades as they try and navigate American country life.

Let's find out more about it.

What is Celebs On The Ranch? What channel is it on?

Celebs On The Ranch is a brand-new reality show coming to 5Star.

Speaking exclusively to Heart.co.uk about the programme, Eyal Booker said: "It was the maddest experience… getting the opportunity to go and learn to be a cowboy, or for the girls cowgirl. And actually realising that real cowboys and cowgirls do exist. They’re born onto a ranch. They wear the outfits, they’ve got the guns. It was mad.

"We were on a ranch of 50,000 acres of land, so it was literally in the middle of nowhere. A couple of hours from your nearest town, the people and it was a crazy experience at times.

"It was an elimination process that was quite hard at points because you want to get to the next stage of the show and experience more and more. But we basically did everything that you can imagine a cowboy to do."

Who are the Celebs On The Ranch contestants?

Love Island's Eyal Booker



Love Island's Georgia Steel

Made In Chelsea's Mark Francis Vandelli

Made In Chelsea's Victoria Baker-Harber

The Only Way Is Essex's Bobby Norris

The Only Way Is Essex's Courtney Green

Celebrity Masterchef's Jenny Powell

Real Housewives of Cheshire's Tanya Bardsley

The Wanted's Siva Kaneswaran

Celebs On The Ranch start date

The official start date hasn't yet been revealed, but it's due to premiere early this year.

