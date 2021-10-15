Here's where Janice Battersby actress Vicky Entwistle is now after she quit the soap

15 October 2021, 07:41

Janice Battersby was a much loved Coronation Street character for 14 years
Janice Battersby was a much loved Coronation Street character for 14 years. Picture: Getty Images/Alamy/Twitter

Coronation Street star Janice Battersby star quit to 'find some peace' after she struggled with fame.

Coronation Street fans will know Janice Battersby rocked up in Weatherfield all the way back in 1997.

Played by Vicky Entwistle, she was the wife of Les and mother of Leanne and Toyah.

But after being part of some huge storylines, Vicky decided to leave the show in 2011 and her character left the cobbles with partner Trevor Dean to travel the world.

Vicky Entwistle joined Coronation Street in 1997
Vicky Entwistle joined Coronation Street in 1997. Picture: Alamy

So, what did Vicky get up to after her time on Emmerdale, and where is she now?

Why did Janice Battersby leave Coronation Street?

Janice Battersby actress Vicky left the show after 14 years after finding fame too much.

The 53-year-old previously told The Mirror: "Corrie was only the third job I’d done and you go from being yourself to this loud, obnoxious woman that’s showing up in half the country’s living rooms.

​​"I wasn't prepared for the attention. It was like being dropped in the sea when you can’t really swim.

"By the time I left, I was desperate to find some peace."

Vicky Entwistle appeared on CBB in 2013
Vicky Entwistle appeared on CBB in 2013. Picture: Getty Images

She added: "It was a brilliant job in so many ways but by the end, it was hard to know where Janice ended and I began.

"She was so feisty, it became physically exhausting to play her – hours on end shouting and screaming at people.

"I'd think at the end of filming, 'How the hell am I going to drive home after all that?' I'd have to go somewhere and calm myself down."

Where is Vicky Entwistle now?

Vicky has continued her love of acting following her stint on Corrie.

She has starred in theatre shows including Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, Les Miserables and Sleeping Beauty.

In 2013, the actor also appeared on the 12th series of Celebrity Big Brother with former on-screen husband, Bruce Jones.

She was reportedly paid £150,000 at the time and made it to the final.

Vicky is currently starring in a comedy production called Dirty Dusting which is touring across the UK.

Vicky is married to husband and recently wished him a happy birthday, writing on twitter: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO MY GORGEOUS HUSBAND ANDY.

“Can not wait to see him later this afternoon!”

And it looks like she is still friends with her Corrie co-stars as she recently wished Sally Dynevor good luck for her Dancing On Ice stint next year.

