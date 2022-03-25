Who played Edna Miller in Coronation Street and where is she now?

Joan Kempson played Edna Miller in Coronation Street. Picture: Shutterstock

Coronation Street viewers might remember Edna Miller who starred in the soap from 1998 to 2001.

She first bagged a job at Underworld, but was sacked by Mike Baldwin for passing information about their poor working conditions to the Weatherfield Gazette.

Edna also worked at the Rovers Return as a cleaner and barmaid from 2000 to 2001.

But who played Edna in Coronation Street and where is the actress now?

Edna Miller died in Coronation Street in 2001. Picture: Shutterstock

Who played Edna Miller in Coronation Street?

Edna was played by Joan Kempson, who made her debut in 1998.

She was first interviewed by Vera Duckworth in June 1998 for the vacant post at the Rovers.

But thanks to her bad attitude, the job was given to Sandy Hunter instead.

Edna then returned in June 2000, where she managed to get a job at Underworld, but this was also short lived.

What happened to Edna Miller in Coronation Street?

Edna died in September 2001 after she spent the evening getting drunk with her friends at an after-hours party at the Rovers.

Joan Kempson has been on a string of other TV shows since Corrie. Picture: Alamy

Shelley Unwin had been put in charge for the evening by Duggie Ferguson and asked Edna to lock up when they'd finished.

The next day, the hungover girls couldn’t find Edna anywhere, but when Duggie went for an afternoon nap, he found Edna had died in his bed.

Where is Joan Kempson now?

We don’t know much about Joan Kempson, as she has kept a low profile since leaving Coronation Street in 2001.

The actress is probably best known for playing Winnie in Early Doors in 2003, before going on to play Freda Wilson in Clocking Off in 2000.

She has also had roles in The Cops, The Bill, Doctors, and North Square, as well as The Messenger.