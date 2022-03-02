Why is Coronation Street not on tonight?

2 March 2022, 17:18

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Why has Coronation Street been cancelled and when is it next on?

Soap fans have been left baffled this evening after it was revealed Coronation Street has been cancelled.

Due to scheduling clashes, the ITV soap is missing from the usual Thursday evening lineup.

While an episode of Emmerdale is airing, two instalments of Corrie have been taken off air.

But why is Corrie not on and when will it be back? Here’s what we know…

Coronation Street is not airing tonight
Coronation Street is not airing tonight. Picture: ITV

Why has Coronation Street been cancelled?

Tonight’s episodes of Coronation Street have been cancelled to make way for an FA Cup football matches.

The BBC will show Luton Town vs Chelsea at 7.15pm, while ITV will broadcast Liverpool vs Norwich City from 7.30pm.

Only Emmerdale will broadcast, with soap fans missing out on their usual Weatherfield drama.

When will Coronation Street be back on?

Coronation Street will be back on our screens on Friday (March 4) for an extra special hour long episode.

Corrie will also air a special episode on Sunday to catch-up ahead of a major schedule shake up next week.

Coronation Street has been cancelled for the football
Coronation Street has been cancelled for the football. Picture: ITV

From next week all three of the main soaps will begin airing at new times, while Emmerdale is moving to 7.30pm every day.

On Thursdays there will be an hour-long episode of the soap.

There will be hour long episodes of Corrie airing Monday, Wednesday and Friday evenings every week at 8pm.

As for EastEnders, the soap will ditch their Friday slot and will broadcast episodes from Monday through to Thursday at 7.30pm from March 7th.

This means EastEnders and Emmerdale will be going head to head in viewer ratings.

Coronation Street will be airing at different times next week
Coronation Street will be airing at different times next week. Picture: ITV

Announcing the changes, ITV’s Managing Director of Media and Entertainment, Kevin Lygo said: "As viewing habits rapidly change, live audiences to our national and international news programmes remain remarkably strong.

"Our evening news programme reached an impressive 35.6 million viewers in 2021. We are very excited to be announcing this investment in what is an important public service strength of ITV - high-quality, impartial, trusted broadcast journalism - at a time when it could not be more important.

"The nation’s two most popular continuing dramas, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are fundamental to the success of ITV, and we know that, as with all dramas, viewers increasingly watch them whenever, and however they choose.

"The new scheduling means that viewers can watch them live on TV in one go in a continuous soap fix, as well as on ITV Hub where they are regularly in the most watched shows every month."

