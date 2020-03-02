Dancing On Ice’s Matt Evers tips Joe Swash to win as he teases 'incredible' final

By Naomi Bartram

Professional skater Matt Evers has said he thinks Joe Swash has a shot at winning Dancing On Ice.

The final of Dancing On Ice has finally arrived, with Joe Swash, Libby Clegg and Perri Kiely battling it out to win.

But as the celebs prepare for the ultimate showdown, now professional skater Matt Evers has said he thinks EastEnders star Joe could take the prize because of his huge fan base.

Speaking to us exclusively at Heart.co.uk, the 43-year-old said: “We have to consider a lot of different factors because the final is voted for 100% by the public, and Joe has an incredible following within the Dancing On ice community, Joe could win.”

He went on: “If we’re looking at merit and technical skills it’s got to be Perri, but if you’re looking at inspiration and what happens on the night, it could be Libby. I want all three of them to win.”

Joe Swash impressed with his solo skate on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Before adding: “Out of all 12 series of Dancing On ice this is the first I don’t have a clear winner in my head. I would love for there to be a three way tie.”

Matt - who was partnered with Ian ‘H’ Watkins earlier in the series - went on to praise Stacey Solomon's boyfriend for his incredible performance earlier this week, saying the ‘perfect finalists’ made it to the end.

“It has become the Joe show,” he said, adding: “He’s such a great performer and we’ve seen the growth through the weeks.

"He started off really wobbly and now by the semi finals all those wobbles are gone and he’s found confidence within his skating.”

After 12 weeks, the Dancing On Ice final will take place this Sunday (8th March), with the three remaining celebrities potentially performing three separate routines.

These include a huge show number, a repeat of a previous dance, and then the two with the most votes will go on to dance the Bolero made famous by Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

Teasing what’s to come from the extra special finale, Matt told us: “The final is always an absolutely incredible show, this year especially because the journey’s they've all had and the emotion they all bring to the ice.

Speaking about the big production numbers, he continued: “The three we’re going to see are brilliant, they are three completely different routines and they’re all really exciting. Torvell and Dean do the choreography and they’re absolutely brilliant. “

He also added Torvill and Dean will be back on the ice for an incredible routine with the professional skaters, as he added: “We are in for an incredible incredible final.”