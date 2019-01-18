Dancing on Ice’s Wes Nelson responds to Matt Evers after ‘uncalled for’ Megan Barton-Hanson comments

Wes Nelson responded to Matt Evers' comments about his girlfriend. Picture: PA

Love Island’s Wes has been making headlines this week following his complicated DOI triangle but it’s professional Matt Evers comments that he’s responded to.

Wes Nelson and his Love Island girlfriend Megan Barton-Hanson have hit headlines following Dancing on Ice this week following her Instagram outburst.

Admitting that both his professional skater Vanessa Bauer and the model have now ended their feud, it was fellow professional Matt Evers he had something to say about.

Following his comments that Megan looked “sour” during the live show, the former nuclear engineer admitted the remarks were upsetting.

Wes exclusively told Heart radio: “He likes me but he doesn’t like Meg though does he? I think that was uncalled for. To judge her from one screen shot from a two hour show - she was laughing and joking the whole time.

“Everyone assumes she’s just so bitter from one moment. We were laughing and joking the whole time. There was no tension whatsoever.”

In a chat on Heart earlier in the week, Gemma Collins’ dance partner said live on air: “She did look a little bit sour last night. Be supportive of your boyfriend. You know, he’s working his little tail off right now and he was fantastic.”

Matt also recalled a time that Megan slammed the DOI competition meaning he felt he couldn’t be the best of friends with the Love Island star.

Wes Nelson has stood by his Love Island girlfriend through all the negativity. Picture: PA

“Her and I aren’t necessarily best of friends through things that she has said about our show previously," Matt explained.

"And again like I said earlier on the show here, I will defend Dancing on Ice."