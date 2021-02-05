Why has Rufus Hound left Dancing on Ice?

Rufus Hound was forced to pull out of Dancing on Ice. Picture: ITV

Has Rufus Hound left Dancing On Ice and who has replaced him?

Dancing On Ice is looking a little different this year, with no studio audience and social distancing measures in place.

But the show hasn’t been short on drama, after comedian Rufus Hound was forced to pull out just days after Denise Van Outen quit because of a shoulder injury.

So, why did Rufus Hound leave Dancing On Ice? Here’s what happened…

Why has Rufus Hound left Dancing on Ice?

After only two weeks of Dancing On Ice, Rufus Hound confirmed he would no longer be competing with his partner Robin Johnstone.

The comedian had to pull out when he received a second positive Covid test after coming into contact with someone who had the virus.

Read More: Who is favourite to win Dancing On Ice 2021? Latest odds revealed

Rufus previously had to miss the third show to quarantine, but said in a video that he was leaving for good.

The star said: "Unfortunately, the rules on Dancing on Ice are completely cut and dry, very strict, because they need to keep everybody on that production as safe as possible.

"So it seemed like when I was just quarantining, there might be a window of opportunity for me to be able to get back to the show, a window that I now know doesn't exist."

Rufus Hound will no longer be competing on Dancing On Ice. Picture: ITV

Along with the video, Rufus posted: "As a result of contracting COVID, I am unable to continue to participate in this season of Dancing on Ice.

"It is a huge shame - not least because of all of the time and energy Robin and I had spent on trying to be able to deliver really original routines."

ITV also released a statement, confirming Rufus's exit, adding: "We can confirm that following a positive test result, Rufus Hound is unable to return to Dancing On Ice this weekend.

"Although Rufus and his partner Robin’s time on the ice has been all too brief, they can be truly proud of their achievements.

"We thank them for all their hard work and commitment to the show."

Who is replacing Rufus Hound on Dancing On Ice?

Comedian Matt Richardson stepped in to replace him with skater Vicky Ogden.

Before making debut on the ice, Matt gave fans a sneak peek at his progress on the ice.

Taking to Instagram with a video of him skating, Matt joked: "Is that... is that Christopher Dean? No, just me guys being so amazing.

"This is good enough to be on the show in 3 days, right?"

Now Read: Who has left Dancing on Ice 2021?