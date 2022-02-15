Why is Vanessa Bauer not on Dancing On Ice this week?

Vanessa Bauer will not be performing on Dancing on Ice this week. Picture: ITV/Instagram

What happened to Dancing on Ice star Vanessa Bauer and who is Brendyn Hatfield?

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Dancing On Ice star Vanessa Bauer will be missing from the show this week.

Instead, Brendan Cole is dancing with Brendyn Hatfield for Musicals Week, with the pair performing a routine to Beggin' by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons from Jersey Boys.

But where is Vanessa and why is she not on the show today?

Why is Vanessa Bauer not on Dancing On Ice this week?

Dancing On Ice's Vanessa Bauer has been replaced this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19.

Vanessa Bauer has contracted Covid. Picture: Instagram

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson confirmed: "Unfortunately, Vanessa Bauer is unable to skate this weekend after testing positive for Covid-19. We look forward to Vanessa returning to the competition soon.

"Brendan Cole will still perform in this Sunday's show and will be partnered with professional skater."

Vanessa, 25, will return to the competition once her isolation period is complete.

After the news was announced, Vanessa said she was ‘disappointed’ to miss a week.

"I’m disappointed that I have tested positive for Covid and won’t be able to perform with Brendan for Musicals Week,” she said.

“But I am excited that Brendan gets to skate and challenge himself with an incredible fellow pro and friend in Brendyn.

“I have no doubt they will absolutely smash this Sunday. I’m looking forward to returning to the competition to showcase more creative routines!”

Former Strictly star Brendan, 45, added: "I am absolutely gutted that Vanessa is unable to skate this weekend. I know she would have put together another fantastic routine.

“However, and with Vanessa’s blessing I’ve been given an amazing opportunity to create something fantastic for Musicals Week with Brendyn.

Brendyn Hatfield performed with Rachel Stevens on Dancing On Ice. Picture: Instagram

“He's an exceptionally talented skater and I have no doubt we will be able to create something really special for the show! I can’t thank him enough for stepping in."

Who is Brendyn Hatfield?

Brendyn Hatfield is the Dancing On Ice professional who was previously partnered with Rachel Stevens.

He is 36-years-old and this is his third time performing on the show

Before joining the show, he performed in Disney on Ice, playing the parts of Aladdin and Wood.