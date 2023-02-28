EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale schedule change: When are the soaps on this week?

28 February 2023, 09:46

EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change
EastEnders, Emmerdale and Coronation Street have had a schedule change. Picture: BBC/ITV

Why is EastEnders not on today and when will Coronation Street air? Everything you need to know about the soap schedule change...

Soap fans are going to be very disappointed this week as EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale are set for a big schedule shake up.

Unfortunately, the nation’s favourite drama series’ will be replaced by a string of FA cup football games.

On Tuesday 28th February, Fulham vs Leeds United will air on BBC, which means EastEnders will be cancelled.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday 1st March, ITV will air Manchester United vs West Ham, which will force Coronation Street off air.

EastEnders has been cancelled on Tuesday
EastEnders has been cancelled on Tuesday. Picture: BBC

This means on Wednesday, there will be no soaps airing whatsoever, with Emmerdale and Coronation Street catching up with bumper episodes the following day.

But what days are EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale on? Here’s what we know…

When is EastEnders on this week?

  • Tuesday - cancelled
  • Wednesday - not on
  • Thursday - 7.30pm-8pm
  • Friday - 7.30pm-8pm

EastEnders fans recently saw a major twist play out as the soap used a flash-forward to tease a mystery death during 2023's Christmas episode.

The flash-forward also saw Sharon Mitchell in a wedding dress bending over a seemingly dead body on the floor.

When is Coronation Street on this week?

  • Tuesday - cancelled
  • Wednesday - cancelled
  • Thursday - 8pm-9pm
  • Friday - 8pm-9pm

There are some tough scenes coming up in Coronation Street in the next few weeks as Carla Barlow (Alison King) continues to be secretly drugged by Stephen Reid (Todd Boyce).

Meanwhile, Amy Barlow (Elle Mulvaney) is also set to part of a traumatic rape storyline with her flatmate Aaron (James Craven).

Emmerdale has been cancelled this week
Emmerdale has been cancelled this week. Picture: ITV

When is Emmerdale on this week?

  • Tuesday - 7pm-7.30pm
  • Wednesday - cancelled
  • Thursday - 7pm-8pm
  • Friday - 7pm-8pm

Over in Emmerdale, Arthur gave a moving speech at an LGBT+ History Month event held at the village church, but is facing homophobia from Marshall's dad Colin.

