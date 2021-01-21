Ex-EastEnders Peter Beale actor Thomas Law is unrecognisable as he makes debut in The Bay

Peter Beale actor Thomas Law is starring in The Bay. Picture: ITV/BBC/Twitter

By Naomi Bartram

EastEnders star Thomas Law is worlds away from teen Peter Beale in the second season of The Bay on ITV.

The Bay was finally back on our screens with a brand new series of the crime drama.

But while some familiar faces have returned to the seaside town of Morecambe, there were also some new characters introduced - including DC Eddie Martin.

The 28-year-old is best known for playing the teenage Peter Beale in EastEnders all the way back in 2006, before leaving four years later.

And many soap fans were over the moon to see the young actor again, more than ten years after he left Walford.

Thomas Law is playing DC Eddie Martin in The Bay. Picture: ITV

“Did not recognise Peter Beale from @BBCEastEnders,” said one viewer, while another asked: “Is that an ex Peter Beale in #TheBay?”

Referencing fellow ex-EastEnders actress Lindsey Coulson - who plays DC Lisa Armstrong’s mum - a third joked: “Carol must have got Peter Beale the job #TheBay.”

While a fourth excitable viewer commented:“omg is that the original peter beale???#TheBay.”

Since his soap exit, Thomas Law has been in a string of other TV shows including Casualty, as well as a stage adaptation of Peter Pan.

He is also a musician and regularly shares videos of himself singing to his 50k Instagram followers.

Since Thomas’ EastEnders departure, Peter has been recast twice.

Ben Hardy took on the role in 2013 and featured in the ‘Who Killed Lucy?’ storyline, before Dayle Hudson took over in 2020.

Meanwhile, The Bay made its return to screens on Wednesday as DC Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) was called to the scene of a new murder.

And Thomas wasn’t the only soap star to make his debut on The Bay, as Coronation Street’s Amy James-Kelly is also appearing on the ITV series.

She played Maddie Heath in Corrie back in 2013-2015, who was brought in as Sophie Webster’s (Brooke Vincent) new love interest.

