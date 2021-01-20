How many episodes are there in The Bay series 2?

The Bay series 2 is back on our screens. Picture: ITV

The Bay series 2: How many episodes are there and when is the final instalment? Here’s what we know…

Thrilling drama The Bay is finally back on our screens with a brand new season.

The second installment of the crime series was supposed to air last year, but due to Covid setbacks it had to be delayed to January 2021.

When we return to the coastal town of Morecambe, things aren’t going well for DS Lisa Armstrong (Morven Christie) as she’s been forced to do menial police work.

But a new case involving a shock murder brings Lisa unexpectedly back into the front line again.

So, as we settle down to watch the brand new storyline, how many episodes are there in series 2 of The Bay?

How many episodes are there in The Bay series 2?

The first season had six episodes, so we are assuming it will be the same for this season.

They will be shown on consecutive weeks, meaning the final episode will air on…

Meanwhile, as The Bay returns to our screens, actress Morven recently said she was so excited for viewers to finally find out what happens to her character.

She wrote on Instagram: “More than year after we finished it, and almost 2 years after Season 1 aired, The Bay 2 is fiiiiinally coming to ITV1 in January, and Lisa’s life isn’t much happier than when you left her!

“Season 1 is on itv hub if you wanna refresh your memory. 😘 (thank you to @benstills for reminding me the photographer’s note for this photo was “warm defiance”...🙄😂)”

Fellow cast member Taheen Malik (DS Med Kharim) has also promised series two is packed with surprises.

"Coming back with a season two, you want to hit the audience with something new, hopefully a bit bigger,” he said. “There are a lot of shocks this season.”

Newcomer to this series, Joe Absolom, has even described it as “like Game of Thrones in Morecambe."